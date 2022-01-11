Jimmy Kimmel struggles to get through tribute to Bob Saget: 'I taped it, like, 14 times'

It was an emotional return to late night for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. Jimmy Kimmel opened the show without an audience to tape a message about the death of his friend Bob Saget. Saget was found dead on Sunday, at the age of 65.

“If you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was the ‘sweetest,’" Kimmel said while fighting back tears. “And Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man. And the reason people wrote that is because it's true. It's the best word. If you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it. Sweetest.”

Kimmel shared some conversations, emails, and text messages he had with Saget over the years. He repeatedly emphasized how incredibly supportive and loving Saget had been to his friends and family.

“When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot,” Kimmel said. “So I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife, Kelly, and to his friends, who loved him so much.”

Kimmel also talked in-length about Saget's passion and longtime support of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget’s sister, Gay, died from the incurable disease, so he made it his life’s work to help find a cure. For many years he has hosted comedy shows packed with A-list comedians and celebrities to raise money and awareness for the disease.

“He was very committed to finding a cure for this incurable disease that took his sister's life,” Kimmel said. “And I know that if you want to remember him there's nothing he would appreciate more than if you support SRF.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

Watch as Bachelor Nation cancels contestant who mocks another woman with ADHD:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.