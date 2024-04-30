Jimmy Kimmel Spots Exact Moment Trump's Mar-A-Lago Turned Into 'Insane Asylum'

Jimmy Kimmel relished in a report that Donald Trump is especially miserable during his criminal trial in New York for one key reason.

“There is no more horrible thing than just having to sit there and be quiet,” supermarket mogul and Trump pal John Catsimatidis told The Wall Street Journal.

“If that’s the case, he’s gonna love prison,” Kimmel snarked back. “He’s gonna have a great time.”

But it was a moment far from the proceedings in New York, where Trump is on trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, that caught Kimmel’s attention.

Boxer Ryan Garcia turned up at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, shadowboxed for the former president, then endorsed him in a strange ceremony caught on video:

Trump is cool pic.twitter.com/e0fOmfWZxd — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 27, 2024

“Remember Smokin’ Joe Frazier? That’s Smokin’ Everything Frazier,” Kimmel said. “I mean if you told me that was video from an insane asylum I wouldn’t bat an eye.”

See more in Kimmel’s Monday night monologue: