Jimmy Fallon Serves Up 5 Ridiculous Donald Trump Nicknames Inspired By Michael Cohen

Jimmy Fallon shared some nicknames for Donald Trump after some of Michael Cohen’s insults about the former president were read out in court.

Cohen testified in court this week about his former work as Trump’s personal attorney and fixer, including his role in facilitating a $130,000 hush money payment at the heart of Trump’s criminal trial.

Cohen was asked on Tuesday by Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, about how he had referred to the former president as a “dictator douchebag” and a “Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain.”

“Yesterday during Trump’s trial, his lawyer grilled Michael Cohen on how he called Trump a Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain,” Fallon quipped on “The Tonight Show.”

“Pretty interesting, but that’s not all he called him,” he added, pulling up a list of five more on-theme monikers:

“A shaved Lorax”

“A rejected mascot for Velveeta”

“Thick Nolte”

“A baby with a toupee”

“A Oompa Loser”

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

Related...