Jim Carrey mocks Melania Trump in latest political art: 'Worst first lady'

Jim Carrey shared a new political cartoon depicting former first lady Melania Trump. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jim Carrey no longer impersonates President Joe Biden on SNL, but he’s still playing politics through art. His latest painting depicting former first lady Melania Trump, is a stinging tribute to the previous administration.

“Oh...and goodbye worst first lady,” Carrey captioned his drawing, a photo of which he tweeted Friday evening. “I hope the settlement can finance your life in the shallow end. Thx for nothing.”

In December, the 59-year-old actor stepped down from his role on Saturday Night Live, where he portrayed Biden for six episodes, following Jason Sudeikis. Carrey had only signed on for a six-week stint and called the role, which he played with an Ace Ventura twist, “Comedy’s highest call of duty.”

Former first lady Melania Trump is the inspiration for Jim Carrey's latest artwork. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Carrey’s views on the Trump administration aren’t a surprise — in 2019, he painted the former president as the pig from the children’s book Charlotte's Web, with a spider weaving the phrase “Disgusting pig.” “Charlotte breaks down the Mueller Report,” he tweeted. “It’s time to stop following this pig through the mud.” The creation referenced former FBI director Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election.

The actor-and-artist has targeted Trump before, labeling him a “Baby” and a liar. And after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, Carey painted the former president as a “killer clown” who is “here to murder the truth and weaponize ignorance.” Through art, Carrey has also taken on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff.

Although last year Carrey vowed to scale back his political art, telling Yahoo Entertainment his motivation has “never been a matter of hating anyone,” it seems there’s no limit to creativity.

