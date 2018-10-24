'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reveals black eye in apparent reference to domestic violence



Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is apologizing.

“Sorry for lying to my friends and family,” the reality star wrote, under a photo of him with a black eye on his Instagram Stories. “Sometimes u love people so much your willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to Protect.”

He added the hashtag, “Kidddddddddddd.”

TMZ reported that the post is a reference to his relationship with Jen Harley, his on-again, off-again girlfriend since July 2017 and the mother of his 6-month-old daughter, Ariana. A rep for Ortiz-Magro did not respond to a request for comment.

Harley was arrested on domestic battery charges on June 25, after she and Ortiz-Magro began to fight in a car she was driving as they headed home from a barbecue in Las Vegas. She allegedly hit him in the face and then, when he tried to get out of the car, dragged him alongside it.

The charges were later dropped, and Ortiz-Magro joked about it a couple of weeks later.

That encounter followed a June 7 argument at Planet Hollywood in Sin City. According to TMZ, witnesses told officers that Harley spit on the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion star and punched him in the head.

Harley denied hurting Ortiz-Magro.

“I did not hit him, I did not punch him,” she told People. “It was all recorded.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro’s relationship also was in the headlines when they violently argued live on social media in April. Ortiz-Magro apologized, that time to his fans, after a disturbing series of posts.

