Jeremy Renner shares nephew's sweet note amid recovery: 'Very lucky that my uncle is alive'

Actor Jeremy Renner pictured in Los Angeles in 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

As Jeremy Renner recovers from his brutal snowplow accident, the 52-year-old is getting support from his family. The action star shared a sweet handwritten letter from his nephew Auggie on Wednesday's Instagram story.

"I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye," the note read. (Renner plays the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel films.) "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."

Renner captioned the letter, "Love my little man. Bless you, Auggie."

The Avengers star suffered over 30 broken bones when he was run over by his 14,330 pound snowplow on New Year's Day. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Renner was crushed as he was trying to stop the Pistenbully from running over his nephew. It's unclear whether Auggie was the nephew, as Renner was celebrating the holiday with multiple family members.

According to the 911 call from the scene of the accident, Renner is lucky to be alive. A neighbor called for help and the actor could be heard moaning in pain in the background.

"Are there any obvious injuries?" the 911 dispatcher asked.

"Oh my God, yes," an unidentified man replied. "He says he's got ribs issues... his right side... his right chest and upper-upper torso. His ribs look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well."

Renner was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. He "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his rep said at the time.

The Mayor of Kingstown star has been documenting his recovery on social media.

Last month, he shared a photo on a stationary bike with the caption, "Whatever it takes." In a follow-up Instagram story, Renner said he's working on his "mental recovery too" alongside an image of the self-help and motivational book, The Book of Awakening: Having the Life You Want by Being Present to the Life You Have.