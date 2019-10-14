Jeremy Renner fires back after ex-wife accuses him of cocaine abuse, threats in custody battle

Jeremy Renner is firing back after his ex-wife accused him of substance, verbal and emotional abuse in a troubling new court filing. Sonni Pacheco also claimed the Avengers star threatened to kill her and on one occasion, stuck a gun in his mouth before shooting it into the ceiling. Pacheco is seeking full custody of their daughter, 6-year-old Ava.

TMZ obtained the documents in which Pacheco claims Renner was at a club last November drunk and high on cocaine when he allegedly began talking about killing her and told someone he "could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone." She also accused the actor of doing drugs while Ava was in his care, one time allegedly leaving cocaine on a bathroom counter which could be reached by their daughter.

In another disturbing accusation, Pacheco claimed the nanny overheard Renner say he was going to her house to kill her and then kill himself, because "it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother." She also alleged during a separate incident that Renner put a gun in his mouth, threatened to kill himself and fired the gun into the ceiling while Ava was asleep in her bedroom.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Renner's publicist for comment, but did not immediately receive a response. However, a lawyer for the two-time Oscar-nominated actor called Pacheco's accusations "one-sided" to People.

"The wellbeing of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy," Renner's lawyer said in a statement to the magazine. "This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."

The Canadian actress and Renner secretly wed in 2014, but split later that year. Pacheco cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing. They settled their divorce in 2015, but her spousal support was amended last year. They initially agreed to joint custody but in September, Pacheco filed a request for sole legal and physical custody of Ava with monitored visitation for Renner. A court hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 7.

