‘Jeopardy!’ viewers spot a Steve Martin dopplegänger on the show

One of the contestants on Wednesday’s Jeopardy! had many viewers wondering if Steve Martin had somehow snuck onto the game show. Sam Buttrey, who is an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, bore an uncanny resemblance to the legendary comedic actor.

Buttrey set Twitter abuzz with his Martin-like platinum hair, gentle smile, and robust nose. Several viewers even thought he sounded like Martin.

Not gonna lie Sam in tonight’s #Jeopardy looks and sound just like Steve Martin… — rp 🏳️‍🌈 (@raynapatricia) December 8, 2021

So not only is Steve Martin on #jeopardy, but King Tut is a category. pic.twitter.com/kkNjs3OC6S — Skip Awesome (@SkipAwesome) December 9, 2021

Viewers also found it interesting that Martin famously played King Tut on Saturday Night Live, and King Tut was one of the categories in the opening round. Even though Martin once played The Man with Two Brains, Buttrey only needed his one brain to win the game and advance to the semi finals.

Buttrey is part of the Professors Tournament, which runs through next week. The winner of the tournament goes home with a cash prize of $100,000. But in truth, he’s already a winner for looking like one of the most beloved entertainers of the last 50 years.

