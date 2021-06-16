Rita Moreno on being executive producer of Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story': 'At f***ing last'

Legendary actress Rita Moreno joined The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, and she couldn’t contain her excitement when speaking about Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake. Moreno won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in the original film, which was released in 1961. Not only will Moreno appear in the remake in a role created specially for her, she’s also an executive producer.

“What does this full-circle mean to you?” Colbert asked. “Seriously, to be an Oscar-winning performer in the original, but now to executive produce. What does it mean to you to now be in one of the driver's seats for this cultural event?” Moreno thought for a moment, then replied with attitude, “At f***ing last.”

Moreno got up and danced as the crowd applauded, and when she sat back down, made it clear she couldn’t have cared less about the CBS censors.

“I know — I know I will get beeped,” Moreno said, “but, you know, I don’t give a s**t.”

The West Side Story remake opens at a very special time for Moreno, a milestone that may take some by surprise given all the dancing she did during her brief appearance on The Late Show.

“Dec. 11, I will be 90,” Moreno said. “I’m 89 now, and the film actually opens on Dec. 10. I am beside myself. I’m so proud.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

