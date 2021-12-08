‘Jeopardy!’ announces Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue co-hosting in 2022

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to be Jeopardy!'s hosts in 2022.

"We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022," it was announced by the game show on Wednesday.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will stick around as Jeopardy! co-hosts. (Photos: Getty Images)

The duo will continue to "share hosting duties through the end" of Season 38, which is expected to run through August. Michael Davies will remain as the show's executive producer.

The search for new hosts began after the November 2020 death of Alex Trebek, who helmed the program since 1984.

They held an elaborate search for a new host — testing out various celebrities. Ultimately, and controversially, then ended up hiring then-executive producer Mike Richards for the syndicated show with Bialik for prime-time specials.

However, Richards stepped down days into his gig after old podcast comments were resurfaced in which he made offensive comments about women's bodies and Jewish people. There was also criticism of him over a past lawsuit accusing him of pregnancy discrimination when he was executive producer of Price Is Right models.

Richards initially continued to produce Jeopardy!, after stepping down as host, but he was later fired from the show as well as from Wheel of Fortune.

Bialik readily stepped in to fill the void — with help from Jennings, a consulting producer on the show, who tried out for the hosting gig but saw problematic past comments of his own, via Twitter, surfaced. It was announced Bialik and Jennings would host through the end of 2021 while the search for the permanent host of the syndicated show continued.

Bialik has said time and again that she'd like to be the permanent host. The Call Me Kat star said, "There's no other job I would rather have."