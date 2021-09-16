Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host 'Jeopardy!' for remainder of 2021

Jeopardy!'s hosts for the remainder of the year will be Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Following Mike Richards's abrupt exit as host and as executive producer of the syndicated game show, it's been determined that Bialik and Jennings will share hosting duties for the rest of the year.

The show announced the news on social media after it had already leaked.

"Not sure if you’ve heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year. Everyone on the staff is supralunar," said a tweet on the show's official page.

Bialik, who was hired alongside Richards and was to host Jeopardy! prime-time specials only, will be at the podium for the first few weeks, starting September 20 and running through November 5, according to Variety.

She and Jennings, who holds the record for longest winning streak as a show contestant, will then trade off as their schedules allow — as she also stars in Call Me Kat and hosts a podcast. The pair will shoot enough episodes to get Jeopardy! through the end of the year.

The search for a permanent host is still ongoing, reports the website.

Jennings, a consulting producer on the show, tried out for the hosting gig. His problematic past tweets were said to have cost him Alex Trebek's job, which he seemed like a shoo-in for.

Making this all extra bizarre is the fact that Richards — ousted after his own old podcast comments were resurfaced — is currently hosting Jeopardy!. He taped episodes before being fired and they are airing now, making for a very awkward viewing experience.

However, the shows had to air because contestant Matt Amodio is on a winning streak. Now, only James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings have won more games than Amodio.