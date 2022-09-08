Jenny McCarthy defends her reaction to Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’: ‘He wasn't there to run a campaign

Jenny McCarthy addressed Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on The Masked Singer, while speaking to Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live. The former attorney to former president Donald Trump sang on the reality competition show last spring. When he was “unmasked,” panelists Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked offstage in protest while McCarthy remained.

“You know, like everyone that gets unmasked, I [was] completely shocked,” McCarthy said. “You know, everyone is in their own wheelhouse with how they handle their shock. The fact it was a political figure that was polarizing to half the country was hard. I'm from the Midwest. I have plenty of family that [didn’t] have a problem with it.”

Giuliani is currently suspended from practicing law in New York and has been brought up on ethics charges by the Washington D.C. Bar. According to the N.Y. Bar, Giuliani used "false and misleading statements" to try and overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Despite his controversial appearance, McCarthy supported him like she would any other celebrity.

“I kind of checked in with myself at that moment and said I'm going to be a professional and I'm going to hope that this show brings together both sides,” McCarthy said of the moment. “There has to be some place where everyone can just be entertained. The fact that Rudy Giuliani was there for his grandchildren. He wasn't there to run a campaign. I was just like, I will stand here and finish the show and give him at least that.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday on Bravo TV.

