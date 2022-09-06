Cindy Crawford's niece is sent packing on 'Claim to Fame'

Monday’s Claim to Fame reminded viewers of the benefits of a strong alliance in reality competitions. The penultimate episode of the season ended with Piper guessing who Lark’s celebrity relative is. Right up to the guess-off, she was positive Lark was related to Martha Stewart but she was way off.

Lark knew that several contestants thought her celebrity relative was Martha Stewart, and she played that up. Piper was so convinced that she allowed confirmation bias to alter her memory of hints given to her by hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas. For example one of the clues she was given was that Lark’s relative has no connection to the musician Drake. However Piper mis-remembered that as them having a relationship and she connected that to far-fetched rumors that the hip-hop star and lifestyle mogul had a romantic relationship.

Fortunately for Pepper, L.C. completed Lark’s list of clues during the weekly challenge. The clues made it abundantly clear that Lark’s relative was supermodel Cindy Crawford. Despite this knowledge it took quite a bit of convincing to get Piper to not guess Martha Stewart.

“I trusted L.C. instead of my gut and I'm so relieved when Cindy Crawford's picture pops up there,” Pepper said. “Thank you, L.C. for that. She quite literally saved me.”

It turns out that Lark’s mother is Crawford’s sister. And being the niece of a supermodel has its perks.

“She's one of the most iconic supermodels of all time, and I'm just so lucky to have her in my life,” Lark gushed.

