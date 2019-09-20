Jennifer Lopez, 50, wows in an updated version of her green Versace gown: '8th wonder of the modern world'

Jennifer Lopez walks the runway at the Versace presentation during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 20. (Photo: Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez just proved that she can still stun in a sexy, green Versace gown.

The singer and actress closed the fashion house’s runway show Friday during Milan Fashion Week by wearing an updated version of the iconic dress she wore for the 2000 Grammy Awards. You know, the one that was such a big deal it prompted the creation of Google Images.

For a refresher on just how long ago that was, Lopez was dating Sean “Diddy” Combs, although he was still called “Puff Daddy,” and Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were both nominated for Best New Artist (Aguilera pulled out the win). So it’s been a minute.

View photos Jennifer Lopez wears the iconic green Versace gown at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 23, 2000, at Staples Center in L.A. (Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect) More

But Hustlers star J.Lo, who turned 50 in July, looked as amazing as ever, truly, in the new take on her iconic dress, which revealed even more skin than the original.

The audience was enthralled. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour had “an uncharacteristic grin on her face,” as she joined the crowd in giving the singer a standing ovation, the New York Post’s Page Six reported.

The “On the Floor” singer had been spotted shopping in Italy the day before her runway appearance, and the Versace invite featured a jungle theme, which reportedly caused speculation that Lopez would make an appearance.

Sure enough, J.Lo walked down the runway solo, oozing confidence the entire walk, before returning to the stage with designer Donatella Versace.

Tonight reminded us of the the power fashion holds and the timelessness of two icons: Donatella + @jlo. Bravo @versace for a spectacular show ⚡️🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/KeFLjlnEeu — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) September 20, 2019

While the people watching Lopez in action stood to applaud her and snap photos of the memorable moment, fans everywhere quickly took to Twitter. Actress Katharine McPhee was one of the first to share her excitement.

cultural impact



█ █

█ █

█ █

█ █

JLo’s Versace JLo’s Versace

Dress in 2000 Dress in 2019 pic.twitter.com/RcOL2mS5S0 — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) September 20, 2019

this video of @JLo closing the @Versace show in her iconic Grammy’s dress in slow motion is the 8th wonder of the modern world



pic.twitter.com/oE7gEUbNvH — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) September 20, 2019

The way that woman did that strut down that runway gave me and every single woman my age. LIFE. It was everything. She’s a goddess — Deborah (@Nursiedeb) September 20, 2019

JLO already shaking the internet by just walking the runway wearing her legendary green Versace dress. No one could ever pic.twitter.com/WpNUhdvzm3 — Hasson (@FeelinSoHaram) September 20, 2019

Remember, do what you love for as long as you can. Age is just a number, Jen is the best example. @JLo , you deserve everything, you are the most wonderful woman in the world.💚🙌🏼 @Versace pic.twitter.com/l9jSxd5iem — Patricia👑 (@xjloxqueen_13) September 20, 2019

Walk into the weekend with the confidence that @JLo has in that infamous @Versace dress 💥 https://t.co/3ZGMASe3Yv — Carrie A. Mitchell (@CarrieaMitchell) September 20, 2019

