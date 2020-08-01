Jennifer Lopez shares stunning makeup-free selfie wearing a white bathrobe

Jennifer Lopez may be one of the most glamorous women in the world, but she also looks stunning in her natural state.

The World of Dance judge, 50, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to post a gorgeous makeup-free selfie while wearing a plush white bathrobe with her naturally wavy hair. “Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace,” she captioned the post.

Lat week, Lopez rang in her July 24 birthday by posting a workout selfie, then hitting the beach with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their respective children. “Exactly where we need to be...” she titled a snapshot from the day.

In May, Lopez admitted to be “heartbroken” that she and Rodriguez, 45, were forced to postpone their wedding on account of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the couple has been having lots of fun at home, throwing a family hip-hop dance party, and posing for backyard selfies.

Back in April, Rodriguez shared his gratitude for the unprecedented quality time with family. "I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures," he wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of himself with Lopez and his daughter Natasha, 15.

"Each day I am trying to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else," he wrote. "This is a time where we all need to help each other, and by doing so we will help ourselves remember that this situation may be temporary, but our actions are permanent. Let’s make the most of this time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families."

In June, the couple also attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles to protest racial injustice and police brutality. Lopez said her 12-year-old son Max encouraged her to participate in the wake of George Floyd's death on May 25.

"Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest," Lopez wrote on Instagram. "Max told me a few days ago: 'you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.'"

