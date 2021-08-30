Jennifer Lopez's mom gets cameo in Ben Affleck's new gambling ad

Jennifer Lopez's mom clearly approves of Bennifer 2.0.

The singer's mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodríguez, appears in Ben Affleck's new ad for WynnBET's sports gambling app. The commercial, which the actor directed, also features cameos from Melvin Gregg and Shaquille O'Neal, but it's Rodriguez who steals the show.

Jennifer Lopez performs with her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, at the Vax Live concert in May 2021. (Photo: Getty Images)

"Come on, Lupe! You can do this girl, just like the slots in St. Louis!" the 75-year-old says, playing slots as Affleck walks by. (It's around the one-minute mark below.)

Affleck and Rodríguez were photographed together back in June filming the commercial at the Wynn Las Vegas.

"Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer's life," a source close to the actor told E! News at the time. "They enjoy gambling together and have done it in the past. Ben had the opportunity to work in Vegas this week and she came out."

Lopez and Affleck have been spending time together recently in Los Angeles with their children. The Hustlers actress shares 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck is father to three kids — Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9 — with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. A source told Yahoo Entertainment the couple is "quite serious."