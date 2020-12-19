Jennifer Aniston lounges in bikini top and miniskirt in throwback photo: 'Give yourself a little love'

Jennifer Aniston reminded fans to "hang in there" during a difficult year. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Aniston has a friendly reminder for anyone just trying to make it through 2020: Hang in there.

The Morning Show star, 51, took to Instagram on Saturday to post a black-and-white photo “from the archives” with photographer Peggy Sirota. In the throwback photo, Aniston sports a string bikini top and a denim miniskirt while sprawled out on a bathroom sink and kissing a mirror.

“What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there,” Aniston captioned the post.

Aniston has been riding out the coronavirus pandemic at home. However, she hasn’t been doing it solo. In October, she welcomed a rescue dog named Lord Chesterfield to her home, which she shares with a Schnauzer mix named Clyde and a white pit bull named Sophie.

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family ... .this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately,” Aniston wrote on Instagram.

Aniston’s furry brood is often featured on her social media accounts. Back in March, Aniston tied her political interests to her love of animals. “EVERY VOTE COUNTS,” she captioned the an Instagram photo of Clyde wearing an “I Voted” sticker on his forehead.

