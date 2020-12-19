Shania Twain references iconic song lyric in Brad Pitt birthday tweet: 'I’ll make an exception for today'

Shania Twain sent Brad Pitt a happy birthday message referencing her hit song from 1997. (Photo: REUTERS/L.E. Baskow)

Shania Twain may not have been impressed by Brad Pitt, but the country star is rethinking her opinion on the actor’s birthday.

As Pitt turned 57 birthday on Friday, Twain tweeted a funny reference to her beloved 1997 hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much” from the album Come On Over, in which she pokes fun at Pitt’s celebrity.

“Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today,” Twain, 55, tweeted, with a kiss-face emoji.

Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today 😘 — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) December 18, 2020

In the music video for the song, Twain wears head-to-toe leopard print as she marches through the desert declaring a laundry list of people that don’t impress her, including rocket scientists, Elvis Presley, and macho men.

“Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt. That don’t impress me much,” she sings.

Back in 2017, Twain explained in an interview with Billboard why she called out Pitt. In 1997, Playgirl had published photos of the actor, taken by a photographer who had trespassed on the property of a hotel in the French West Indies, where he was staying with then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow. Pitt sued the photographer for invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress, reported the New York Times.

“I wasn't picking on Brad Pitt,” Twain told Billboard. “But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

Pitt doesn’t have a Twitter account and the Oscar-winning actor has yet to publicly respond to Twain. But he’s made his feelings clear about the mention. Back in a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked if he remembered the lyric, Pitt replied, “Unfortunately, yeah.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: