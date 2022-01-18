Jenna Jameson misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, remains hospitalized

Jenna Jameson was misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, according to her partner, Lior Bitton. The 47-year-old former adult-film star remains hospitalized in Hawaii as doctors run more tests.

"Just a little update, Jenna is still in the hospital," Bitton said in an Instagram story on Monday. "She doesn't have the Guillain-Barré syndrome. It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVIG, so she does not have the Guillain-Barré. ... We will keep you posted soon."

Bitton, who shares 4-year-old daughter Batel Lu with Jameson, asked fans to "keep praying for Jenna, please."

Jenna Jameson is still in the hospital after doctors rule out Guillain-Barré syndrome. (Photo: Getty Images/Jenna Jameson via Instagram)

Jameson was hospitalized earlier this month after "throwing up for a couple weeks." An initial CT scan didn't show anything alarming, so she was released. When Jameson returned home she felt so weak she was "unable to walk." She went back to the hospital.

Last week, Jameson revealed she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré, or GBS, a rare autoimmune disorder where a person's own immune system damages their nerves, sometimes causing paralysis. She received intravenous immunoglobulin therapy while hospitalized, but her health didn't improve.

"Update on Jenna. Her legs thinning down. She can't walk can't stand up and she doesn't get any better with the IVIG treatment and vitamins," Bitton revealed a few days ago. "After they suspected that it's Guillain-Barré syndrome now they having the run more test cuz they are not sure."

Bitton added that doctors planned to run "many neurological tests."

Jameson shared Bitton's update on her own Instagram account. She has yet to comment on the misdiagnosis.

Jameson said the COVID-19 vaccine was not related to her health issues. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she said she "did NOT get the jab or any jab." GBS is a "very rare" possible side effect of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

