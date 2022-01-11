Jenna Jameson diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, says it's not vaccine related

Jenna Jameson diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome says she "did NOT" receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: WireImage)

Jenna Jameson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after feeling sick and weak for weeks. The rare autoimmune disorder is where a person's own immune system damages their nerves, sometimes causing paralysis.

Jameson updated fans on Monday after her partner, Lior Bitton, revealed she was hospitalized in Hawaii. The 47-year-old said she's receiving intravenous immunoglobulin therapy (IVIg) and will remain in the hospital until treatment is complete.

"I hope to be out of here soon," she wrote, clarifying the diagnosis is not related to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. GBS is a "very rare" possible side effect from the J&J COVID vaccine. The former adult film star said she "did NOT get the jab or any jab."

Bitton alerted fans on Saturday that Jameson went to the hospital after she was "throwing up for a couple weeks." An initial CT scan didn't reveal anything concerning so she went home.

"Then she came back home and she couldn't carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom," Bitton revealed. "She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom and then I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days it go really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she couldn't — she wasn't able to walk."

Jameson collapsed trying to use a walker and could not hold her bodyweight, according to Bitton, so he took her back to the hospital. After "a bunch of tests" including another CT, MRI and spinal tap, doctors suspected GBS. The severity of the disorder can range from a very mild case with brief weakness to almost devastating paralysis.

Former Bachelorette star J.P. Rosenbaum opened up about his GBS diagnosis two years ago. Singer Christopher Cross publicly opened up about his GBS battle in 2020.

