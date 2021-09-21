Jeff Bridges pictured on a walk after revealing his cancer's in remission

Jeff Bridges looks healthy on a walk in Los Angeles after sharing a positive health update. (Photo: Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Jeff Bridges looked happy and healthy on a walk in Los Angeles on Monday accompanied by his wife, Susan. It's a welcomed sighting for fans as The Big Lebowski star battled a serious bout of COVID-19 while fighting cancer.

Last week, Bridges shared positive news that his cancer is in remission, nearly a year after after going public with his lymphoma diagnosis. (His "9 x 12" tumor shrunk to the "size of a marble.") The 71-year-old also revealed he contracted COVID-19 after being exposed where he received chemotherapy treatment, writing, "My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake."

Bridges gave the virus to his wife and both were hospitalized in the ICU. While Susan remained five days, the actor was there for five weeks due to his compromised immune system.

"Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now," Bridges wrote, adding he heard the vaccine helps with "long haulers."

"While I had moments of tremendous pain...getting close to the pearly gates, all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time. This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift — life is brief and beautiful," he continued. "Love is all around us and available at all times. It's a matter of opening ourselves to receive the gift."

Bridges returns to the screen next in FX's The Old Man.