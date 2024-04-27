Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Hold Hands While Stepping Out for Dinner in N.Y.C.

It was a busy day for the couple who were also honored with Conservation International's Global Visionary Award on Thursday

TheImageDirect.com Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have a great work-life balance!

The Amazon founder, 60, and his fiancée, 54, smiled as they held hands while stepping out for dinner at The Lobster Club in New York City on Thursday, April 25.

The duo was joined by friends and the businessman's father, Miguel Bezos, before heading to a meetup at Shinji's Cocktail Bar.

Bezos looked dapper for the night out, wearing a navy blue suit, white dress shirt, and blue tie. Sánchez opted for a chic peplum blazer layered over a little black dress, tights, and pointed-toe heels.

TheImageDirect.com Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

It was a busy day for the Emmy-winning journalist and her partner, who were also honored with Conservation International's Global Visionary Award on Thursday.

The engaged couple received the award from the environmental organization at its annual gala due to their work with the Bezos Earth Fund.

According to its website, the fund was developed by a $10 billion commitment from Bezos in 2020 to help "address climate and nature within the current decade." The tech billionaire serves as executive chair, and Sanchez is the fund's vice chair.

Conservation International expressed in a press release that the award highlights "Bezos’s and Sánchez’s unwavering dedication to addressing the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss by preserving Earth’s most critical ecosystems and supporting the local communities that safeguard them."

TheImageDirect.com Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

CEO Dr. M. Sanjayan added that the couple is "making history" in his own statement.

"Not just with the sum of their investment in nature but also the speed of it. They understand that the time to start reversing nature loss and climate change is now — not ten minutes or ten years down the road," he said.

"It's not easy to change entire systems, but that's precisely what they've set out to do. And they're bringing everyone to the table – communities, businesses, governments – while promoting the wisdom of Indigenous peoples who have stewarded their lands brilliantly," continued Sanjayan. "This is collective action with scale and speed, both top-down and bottom-up.”

We're thrilled to honor @JeffBezos and Lauren Sánchez with the Global Visionary Award for their work through the @BezosEarthFund. Thank you, Jeff and Lauren, for helping protect our planet’s future. pic.twitter.com/0ZyPecatmd — Conservation Intl (@ConservationOrg) April 25, 2024

Philanthropy has always united the couple since the start of their romance.



Back in June 2021, a source told PEOPLE, "Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy. It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."



