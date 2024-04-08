Jeff Bezos, Fiancée Lauren Sánchez and Her 3 Kids Are ‘Living a Dream’ on Japan Spring Break Trip: PHOTOS

“Thank you, Japan, for the memories, the most beautiful sunrises, and those inside jokes,” the engaged helicopter pilot wrote on Instagram

Paul Morigi/Getty Images; Lauren Sanchez/Instagram Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos (left) and Lauren Sanchez with her kids in Japan (right).

Lauren Sánchez is sharing a glimpse inside her blended family trip to Japan with fiancé Jeff Bezos.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram on April 7, The Fly Who Flew to Space author, 54, shared an inside look at the activities she enjoyed with her kids and the Amazon founder, 60, during their vacation.

Sánchez shares son Nikko, 23, with her ex, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez; and son Evan, 17, and daughter Ella, 16, with her ex-husband, businessman Patrick Whitesell.

From marveling at the cherry blossom trees in bloom to soaking in the dazzling lights of Tokyo Tower, the family made sure to see as many sights as they could.

One snap of the group shows Sánchez sitting down cross legged beside her kids as they face a large window in an open room. The award-winning journalist captured another scene of her hitting the gym with her kids in a different image.

Lauren Sanchez/Instagram The group walking through the streets of Japan

She also included a shot of the group walking through the streets arm in arm as the cherry blossom trees surround them.

While she does celebrate special moments and milestones with her younger children, she tends to keep them out of the spotlight and rarely shows their faces on social media. However, her older son Nikko has made multiple cameos on her Instagram account and even made his runway debut in Milan back in January.

Lauren Sanchez/Instagram Sanchez snaps a pic with her kids at the gym

In addition to Sánchez’s children, there appears to be other kids on the trip. It’s unclear whether those are some of Bezos’ four children who he shares with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. The pair were married for 25 years before they announced news of their divorce in Jan. 2019.

The CEO has worked hard to keep his kids’ identities protected, as only his oldest son Preston’s name is known to the public. While his age is not confirmed, he’s believed to be around 22 years old.

Lauren Sanchez/Instagram Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez during their Japan trip in April 2024

Sánchez and Bezos, who got engaged in May 2023, also enjoyed quality time as a couple while in Japan. Included in the mix is a photo of Bezos looking out towards the sparkling skyline as he has his arm wrapped around his fiancée. Sánchez has both hands placed on Bezos’ shoulders as she reaches up to give him a kiss on the cheek.

Lauren Sanchez/Instagram Jeff Bezos in Japan

They also enjoyed some activities on their own. Sánchez is pictured drawing at a table in one snap and Bezos jumps over slabs of rock across a river in another.

The helicopter pilot captioned her post: “Japan, you’ve stolen our hearts 🌸. Those early morning walks under cherry blossoms, exploring ancient temples, and yes, the best sushi on a conveyor belt ever. It felt like living a dream we never wanted to wake up from”

“Thank you, Japan, for the memories, the most beautiful sunrises, and those inside jokes 🌀🤍 〰️that’ll stick with us forever. We’re already dreaming of coming back,” she continued.



