Jay Cutler lost commercial over anti-mask views in schools: 'Frees up my weekend'

Jay Cutler's stance on COVID-19 mask mandates cost him a commercial with Uber Eats.

The former NFL quarterback, 38, ruffled feathers when he publicly disagreed with the school board in Tennessee's Williamson County for its mask requirements for the upcoming year. Cutler, who shares three young kids with ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, said he was dropped from the upcoming ad as his "views aren't aligned" with the company — which was essentially confirmed by Uber on Monday.

"Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, 'views aren't aligned.' Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend," Cutler wrote.

Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, "views aren't aligned." Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021

An Uber spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment, "We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work."

Cutler, who returned to Twitter a week ago, made his controversial stance on masks in schools known right away.

Not this parent. Really hope I’m not put in the corner by Twitter in my first 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/YgDMJixM5z — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 10, 2021

He hasn't backed down despite some backlash, hinting he might run for a future position on the school board.

Doing school board research. Looks like a 2024 campaign for me. pic.twitter.com/dNg7tmaZcp — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 12, 2021

Cutler's opinion, which sparked a heated debate on both sides, said he doesn't understand why he's been verbally attacked. He also disagreed with vaccine mandates. "What happened to unity, acceptance and bringing people together? Seems like that isn’t the case unless I agree with you. Get a shot or wear a mask. Your choice. I will make my choice," he added.

Story continues

Appreciate the words of support. What I don’t understand is the people verbally attacking me. What happened to unity, acceptance and bringing people together? Seems like that isn’t the case unless I agree with you. Get a shot or wear a mask. Your choice. I will make my choice. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 16, 2021

Cavallari — who filed for divorce from Cutler in April 2020 — hasn't weighed in on the topic. But she's doing a good job distracting from it all.

The former Very Cavallari stars are parents to Camden, 9, Jax, 7, and Saylor, 5.