Jay Cutler says he and Kristin Cavallari have 'done a good job of putting' kids first amid divorce

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James opening in Chicago in 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jay Cutler opened up about co-parenting with estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari, in a rare interview. The former NFL star told E! News things have been "good" with their three kids — sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5 — since filing for divorce one year ago.

"I mean, kids are resilient," Cutler, 38, said of co-parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic. "With school and all the activities, we've done a good job of putting them first."

The Very Cavallari stars shocked fans when they announced in April 2020 they were separating after 10 years together and seven years of marriage. Cavallari, 34, and Cutler vowed to remain friends but had a disagreement over their properties in Tennessee. Still, they spend special days together as a family and Cutler revealed they spent Mother's Day as a unit last month.

"We went to a brunch with Kristin for Mother's Day," he told E!, adding they'll "figure out something fun for them" to do on Father's Day in a few weeks.

The interview comes amid a report that Cavallari and Cutler's divorce has hit a snag. TMZ cited unnamed sources claiming he wants half of the Laguna Beach alum's company, Uncommon James, which is her jewelry, apparel and home line. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for Cavallari but did not immediately receive a response.

Cutler didn't address the report to E! but discussed his new business venture: the meat subscription, CUTS.

"Getting out of football and then taking a little bit of time to figure out exactly what I wanted to get involved with and who I wanted to get involved with was really important to me," he said. "I've been playing football since I was 5, 6 years old, so it really was my entire focus for the majority of my life. I really didn't have a Plan B, so I wanted to make sure that my next couple ventures were things that I enjoyed doing and could sustain for a long amount of time."

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: