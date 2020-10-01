Jay Cutler shares trophy hunting photos as Kristin Cavallari says she's 'working on' legally dropping his name

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's lives look so different amid their divorce. (Screenshot: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler via Instagram)

Soon-to-be exes Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler continue to pave their new — and very different — paths.

As the fashionista talks about legally dropping “Cutler” from her name during an interview promoting hew new cookbook, the former NFL star showed off his “prize” from a hunting trip.

During the middle of Cavallari’s interview Wednesday on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Seacrest pointed out that Cavallari’s screen name on the video call said Kristin Cutler. She screamed when it was pointed out.

“Oh my god — I didn’t even notice that,” said the Very Cavallari star, who split with Cutler in April. “Wow! Technically I’m still Cutler — working on that,” she said with a wink.

Cavallari — whose divorce from the football star was acrimonious at first — continued, “Literally going to take a note to change that... Thank you for pointing that out.”

The group discussed her very public split from Cutler, with whom she shares three children, talking about how she recently said that they got together young, when she was 23, and just grew apart.

“I heard one time that you never really grow together,” Cavallari said. “It’s more like one person grows a little bit, then the other person catches up. And then [the second] person might grow and that person catches up. You’re never [growing at the same pace]. But I guess it just boils down to: Can the other person catch up in time?”

The answer to that, she said, was, “I don’t know! I wish I had that answer. I probably wouldn’t be getting a divorce if I did.”

Cavallari said she didn’t want to give any love advice, but said she connected to 5 Love Languages, a concept originated by Dr. Gary Chapman, who wrote a book about it.

“The key is obviously we all feel love a certain way, but you have to be able to speak the other person’s language otherwise it won’t resonate and I think that’s crucial,” she said, adding that “Words of Affirmation” is her language. “I need to hear it! I need to know that you love me. Stereotypical girl.”

Meanwhile, Cutler is on his own journey — and this leg is a particularly gruesome one. On Thursday, the mini cow aficionado who once hunted down the “chicken serial killer” that was offing his beloved flock — posted several trophy hunting photos. The snapshots, taken during a trip to New Mexico, showed him posing with the carcass.

Needless to say, the comments were a big contrast. “I could never kill any animal that beautiful..She could have babies waiting on her,” wrote one person. Another put, “Unfollowing.” On the other side were comments like, “99.5 percent of people saying ‘his is wrong’ are the same ones posting their delicious meals at a restaurant that features a 20 oz rib eye. How do you think it got there?”

Very Cavallari watchers know he’s an avid hunter — a topic included in several episodes of the show. And he has shared many photos on Instagram of other hunting kills and treasures as well as outfits and weaponry.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce in April. It was quite bitter out of the gate, but they celebrated Father's Day together with their kids. While Cavallari has been promoting her new cookbook, she said she felt relieved to be divorcing as they had troubles in their relationship for years.

“It wore at me every single day for years,” she said. And now. “I'm just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time.”

Cutler was recently linked to conservative personality Tomi Lahren, but he denied the gossip.

