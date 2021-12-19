Javier Bardem on Woody Allen allegations: 'Pointing fingers at someone is very dangerous'

Javier Bardem and Woody Allen worked together on Vicky Cristina Barcelona. (Photo: Fotonoticias/WireImage)

Javier Bardem has repeated his defense of Woody Allen, claiming that sexual abuse allegations against him are "just gossip."

Actor Bardem, who worked with the director on 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, has previously said he doesn't believe the accusations that have seen other Hollywood stars turn their backs on Allen.

In a new interview with the Guardian, he said: "Pointing fingers at someone is very dangerous if it hasn’t been legally proven. Beyond that, it’s just gossip."

Bardem's Vicky Cristina Barcelona co-star Rebecca Hall has spoken out against Allen with regard to sexual abuse allegations from the director's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who was 7 when she claimed in 1992 that Allen had molested her, accusations that he denies.

But Bardem said of Hall's reaction: "To tell you the truth, I don’t follow any of that, what people said. I try to go where logic dictates, which is: Let’s follow the rules that exist to establish whether someone is guilty or innocent.

"If the case re-opens and he is proven to be guilty, I will be the first to say: ‘What a horrible thing.’ But so far, I haven’t seen that."

He also said that he had not seen Hall "in many, many years" — although he is married to another co-star from the film, Penélope Cruz.

Speaking about the allegations in 2018, Bardem had also sided with Allen, saying: "If there was evidence that Woody Allen was guilty, then yes, I would have stopped working with him, but I have doubts."

Allen was cleared of the allegations by two investigations in the '90s, but the accusations resurfaced in the wake of #MeToo, leading to a number of actors denouncing him.