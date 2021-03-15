Dylan Farrow speaks out at conclusion of ‘Allen v. Farrow’: ‘Never stop believing survivors’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dylan Farrow is reflecting on the conclusion of Allen v. Farrow.
The HBO Max docuseries, examining her childhood sexual abuse allegations against adoptive father Woody Allen, concluded on Sunday. The final part spanned from 1993, when Connecticut State Attorney Frank Maco announced he would not be prosecuting despite having “probable cause,” to spare Dylan from the trauma of testifying, through today — as she maintains the claims she first made at age 7. It included candid conversations she had with Maco and her mother, Mia Farrow.
"To have my truth finally acknowledged by so many of you means the world to me," Dylan wrote on social media, along with a photo of her with mom, Mia Farrow, and brother Ronan Farrow. "Thank you all for listening to my family’s story over the past month. I hope our story can help others heal and feel less alone. Never stop believing survivors."
While Allen — who's married to another of Mia's adoptive children, Soon-Yi Previn — has maintained his innocence and called the docuseries a "hatchet job riddled with falsehoods," Dylan has seen support, including more today on social media.
Amy Schumer wrote, "I believe you Dylan. F**k you Woody Allen."
Meghan McCain said Allen "should be in jail. Period."
.@MiaFarrow, Dylan Farrow, @RonanFarrow have showcased such incredible bravery, strength and fortitude sharing their stories in this HBO documentary... Society and the legal system truly failed Dylan. Woody Allen should be in jail. Period.
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 15, 2021
Some more reactions out of Hollywood:
Big hug Dylan ,I’m so proud of you.
— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) March 15, 2021
I’m sure this has been a painful journey. I hope you can take comfort in the fact that you have helped other victims.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 15, 2021
Watching #AllenVFarrow every celeb who worked with and supported #woodyallen Owes #dylanfarrow an apology! @RonanFarrow #Hero and #miafarrow your talent wipes the floor with #woodyallen! #pedophile @hbomax
— Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) March 15, 2021
I believe Dylan Farrow.
Thank you @RealDylanFarrow for your extraordinary courage. I am so sorry the system failed you and your family so horribly. #MeToo @MiaFarrow @RonanFarrow
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 15, 2021
Thank you for sharing your story @RealDylanFarrow in your RELENTLESS insistence on documenting the truth.
Shame on those who sided with a predator because of career ambitions.
And grateful to @MiaFarrow & @RonanFarrow for standing by Dylan and sharing your family’s journey. ❤️ https://t.co/FcOFfWeb9T
— Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) March 15, 2021
You’re a remarkable woman @RealDylanFarrow It takes a lot to come forward and tell a story as deep and huge a wound as yours. From one survivor to another......... thank you. His guilt is palpable. He will never be looked at the same #AllenVFarrow ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/jozztT5uQf
— Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) March 15, 2021
The finale saw Dylan express her frustration and exhaustion over "not being believed — and being told that I'm wrong about something I know 100 percent for fact. I'm tired of being told that my experiences don't matter. I'm tired of feeling like he matters more than me. I'm tired of this whole argument of separating the art from the artist so that you can feel better about it."
Dylan also sat down with Maco, now retired, for a conversation in which she said, "My mom always made it known to me I had a lot to be very thankful to you for. I had been spared the circus of the courtroom and all of that madness and probably trauma. But a part of me really, really wishes that I could have done it and that I could have had my day in court."
Dylan and Mia also had a conversation in which the actress asked her daughter, “Do you ever feel angry at me?” for making Allen a part of the family in the first place. Dylan told her mother, “You were there when it mattered,” referring to when she first made the accusation against Allen on Aug. 4, 1992.
The previous episodes looked at Mia and Allen's relationship leading up to what Dylan claimed happened — that the filmmaker sexually assaulted her in the attic of the family’s Connecticut home. A video Mia had recorded of Dylan making the accusations was also shown.
Mia and Allen, who had a long-term relationship, split in early 1992 after Mia discovered nude photographs he took of her other adopted daughter, Previn. Allen and Previn's affair continued after the photos surfaced. That August, Dylan made the claim that Allen touched her genitalia, which he denied, saying it was a revenge plot by his vindictive ex Mia. He sued for custody of Dylan, Ronan and Moses, but lost and was denied visitation rights with Dylan. In September 1993, Maco announced that while there was “probable cause” to prosecute Allen, he wanted to spare Dylan the potential trauma of a trial.
While the allegations were spoken about, Allen has continued working as a successful director. In 2014, when he was given the lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globe, Ronan tweeted, “Missed the Woody Allen tribute — did they put the part where a woman publicly confirmed he molested her at age 7 before or after Annie Hall?” Dylan said in Sunday's finale that the family had largely not spoken about Dylan's allegations — and that led her to speak publicly about it — and she hasn't stopped, getting more support after #MeToo.
However, Allen continues to claim it's a revenge plot by Mia, including in his 2020 memoir in which he wrote: “I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her. It was a total fabrication from start to finish, every subatomic particle of it.”
He said it was a fabrication to punish him for his affair with Previn.
“Mia embarked on an Ahab-like quest for revenge," he wrote.
In a statement when Allen v. Farrow was released, Allen's rep said: "These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so.
"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts."
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: