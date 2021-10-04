Jason Aldean slams California Gov. Gavin Newsom's vaccine mandate for kids to attend school

Jason Aldean expresses outrage over Governor Gavin Newsom's vaccine mandate for students. (Phot: Getty Images)

Jason Aldean is speaking out against Gov. Gavin Newsom. On Friday, California became the first state to announce a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all public and private school children. The mandate impacts grades seven through 12, something the 44-year-old country star finds outrageous.

"So let me get this straight! It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids, Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now??" Jason wrote over the weekend. "You gotta be kidding me! People in California should be outraged and people everywhere else better start standing up and speaking out NOW. This is not how America and being free works."

The singer's public statement comes days after he made headlines for slamming President Joe Biden. The "Dirt Road Anthem" crooner came to wife Brittany Aldean's defense after she dressed their toddlers in anti-Biden clothing. Jason sparred with someone in the comments section.

"If you thought Trump's path for America was any better, you're delusional!" one person wrote.

"Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future. If you think what is happening right now is 'great' for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!" Jason replied, adding, "Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!"

Jason followed it up with an Instagram post of his own, saying he's unapologetic about "my love for my family and country."

"I will never apologize for my beliefs," he shared. "This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way."