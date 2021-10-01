Jason Aldean defends wife for dressing toddlers in anti-Biden shirts: 'We will teach our kids what we think is right'

Jason Aldean is now #unapologetic when it comes to airing his political beliefs. The country star, who previously shied away from discussing his views publicly, slammed President Joe Biden while defending his wife.

Brittany Aldean stirred controversy over the weekend when she dressed their two kids — ages 3 and 2 — in anti-Biden clothing. The social media influencer wore a T-shirt that read "Anti Biden Social Club," a spin on the popular Anti Social Social Club brand. Their kids wore matching shirts with the phrase "Hidin' from Biden." Jason commented, "My boys."

But some of Brittany's two million followers weren't thrilled about her children's outfit.

"If you thought Trump's path for America was any better, you're delusional!" one person wrote, causing the "She's Country" crooner to react.

"Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future. If you think what is happening right now is 'great' for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!" Jason said, adding, "Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!"

After Jason's comment captured headlines, he shared a post on his own social media account.

"I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way," he wrote along with the hashtag "unapologetic."

In 2016, Jason told Rolling Stone politics is "one subject I do stay away from," adding it's a "no-win." He's softened on that stance since Biden's election.

Brittany has never shied away from airing her conservative opinions.

"Conservatives... it's ok to speak up! Some people won't like you, but MOST will," she shared on her Instagram story on Thursday.