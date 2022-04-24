Jana Kramer finishes half-marathon following split from boyfriend Ian Schinelli: 'Life, love, healing is not a sprint'

Country singer and actor Jana Kramer, 38, ran a half-marathon over the weeekend following a split from her boyfriend, fitness trainer Ian Schinelli. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Jana Kramer is single again after splitting up with fitness trainer Ian Schinelli. The former couple made their relationship Instagram official back in January, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

The country singer and actress, who has deleted all photos of Schinelli from her Instagram page, confirmed the split this week after Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans asked her for breakup advice.

"I'm kind of going through it right now," Kramer, 38, admitted, before advising viewers that "your story isn't over ... it's never as bad as it seems in the moment. God has bigger things for you in store."

In Kramer's case, "bigger things" include a half-marathon. The mom of two ran 13.1 miles in a half-marathon over the weekend, an experience she opened up about on Instagram on Sunday. Despite having her loved ones cheer her on, the former One Tree Hill star revealed she suffered an anxiety attack while running and worried that she couldn't finish the race.

"Mile 3 I had a full blown 'I want to quit anxiety attack I can’t do this' talk to myself. I was letting my mind get the best of me… all the self-doubt and things that were weighing me down was winning but I promised myself I would finish. I worked hard for it. I didn’t get the time that I wanted but I worked really hard to get to the finish line," she wrote. "In the end I was the one who crossed the finish line because I choose to keep going and do this for me. Prove to myself I could. I didn’t need anyone but me to push me to the end."

Closing out the post, Kramer shared the greatest lesson she learned during the process: "Lesson I learned is: life, love, healing is not a sprint… it’s a marathon and based on yesterday I can do a marathon. (Half at least, but u know what I mean.)"

Kramer had her best cheerleaders by her side after the race: Her two children, Jolie and Jace, who decorated signs to motivate their mom.

Last week, Kramer reflected on how things have changed since her divorce from former NFL player Mike Caussin. In a revealing Instagram post, Kramer discussed the tools she's used to turn her life around after discovering that Caussin had been unfaithful.

"This week is one year of finding out and being forced to file for divorce," she wrote in the post, Yahoo Life previously reported. "I honestly can't believe it's been a year but damn I'm proud of myself for how far I've come and how strong I have been. Wasn't easy to do but I’m leaving the past in the past and all the feelings that have held me back today. This photo isn't tears of sadness… it's tears of joy that I'm here stronger… even though yes at times I feel sad and I have hard days but that's the joy of healing."