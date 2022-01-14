Jamie Lynn Spears says Britney's 'accusatory posts' have caused her family to get death threats

Sisters Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn are hurling accusations back and forth. (Photos: Getty Images)

Britney Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, are having a very public war of words.

The pop superstar, 40, broke her silence Thursday about interviews Jamie Lynn, 30, did this week to promote her book, Things I Should Have Said — and, not surprisingly, it wasn't complimentary. Britney didn't appreciate her estranged sibling saying on Nightline that her "behavior was out of control" before she was put in her controversial conservatorship. She accused Jamie Lynn of selling "a book at my expense," and added that the actress and songwriter "never had to work for anything," riding Britney's coattails to stardom.

Of course Jamie Lynn wasn't going to leave it there — and responded on Instagram Friday morning.

"Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are," Jamie Lynn began.

She admitted it was "hard to see [Britney's] posts" and told her sister that she's "always here for" her — as she always has been.

However, Jamie Lynn wrote, "It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media. I know you're going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself."

"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth," she continued, "and I have to clarify that, because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

(Screenshot: Jamie Lynn Spears)

Jamie Lynn said, "I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her. I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister."

She ended by writing, "There are no sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my trauma, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

Britney's been clear all along about her feelings regarding Jamie Lynn's memoir. When the book was originally announced, it had the title I Must Confess — a lyric from Britney’s hit "...Baby One More Time." That led Britney, then at the peak of the epic battle to end from her 13-year conservatorship, to publicly criticize her sister for profiting off her success. That, in turn, led to Jamie Lynn changing her book title.

But it didn't stop Jamie Lynn from publishing the book. And while it's about her life, it does share intimate details about her famous sibling against her wishes. She writes about being with Britney when the superstar became upset and "locked them in a room with a knife," leaving Jamie Lynn "afraid." She described her sister as exhibiting "erratic," "paranoid" and "spiraling" behavior. She also wrote about a fight they had during the pandemic in which Britney allegedly "came at me," screaming and cursing in front of Jamie Lynn's two children.

In Thursday's post, Britney said she watched her sibling's interview, on ABC News, the day before, and felt "disgusted."

She said two things that bothered her most was her sister saying "how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time." Britney went on say that her younger sister “never had to work for anything” in her life and that "everything was always given to her."

"My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one," Britney wrote, adding, "My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them."

Britney said the whole thing made her want to quit social media.

It has long been rumored that Britney may sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all about her controversial conservatorship — and she's propelled that buzz. Those rumors have accelerated as Jamie Lynn gets prime-time screen time discussing Britney to sell her book.