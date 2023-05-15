Jamie Foxx reportedly recovering from 'medical complication' at facility in Chicago: Here's the latest

Jamie Foxx is reportedly rehabbing in Chicago after medical emergency. (Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images)

It has been more than one month since Jamie Foxx's "medical complication" and details about the actor's condition remain scarce. However, a new report suggests the actor is working on physical rehabilitation following a lengthy hospitalization.

TMZ obtained photos of Jamie's loved ones, including daughters Corinne Foxx, 29, and Anelise Bishop, 14, visiting him at an unnaamed facility in Chicago. The city is home to several of the country's top physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, according to U.S. News. TMZ quotes a source close to the Oscar winner claiming he is "recovering well." (A rep for the actor did not return Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.) It's unclear when Jamie arrived, but in an update last week, Corinne said her father has been "out of the hospital for weeks."

On April 11, the 55-year-old Back in Action star was hospitalized in Atlanta after an undisclosed medical emergency. It was widely reported he was still there more than four weeks later. Given the shroud of mystery concerning his condition, some publications speculated about his health. One report claimed loved ones were "preparing for the worst," which caused Corinne to speak out on Friday.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support," she shared in an Instagram story. "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Hours before the TMZ report surfaced on Monday, Fox announced that Jamie and Corinne will host We Are Family, a music-centric game show, set to premiere in 2024. The series will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family members.

Jamie's immediate work obligations have been canceled or postponed. Earlier this month, Fox announced Nick Cannon will host the sixth season of Beat Shazam while Foxx recovers. Kelly Osbourne is taking over as the show's DJ for Corinne. Universal Pictures, meanwhile, moved back the release date of Jamie's film Strays from June 9 to Aug. 18.