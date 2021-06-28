James Corden to change to ‘Spill Your Guts’ segment on ‘The Late Late Show’ amid backlash

Kendall Jenner plays "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show With James Corden. (Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

James Corden says changes will be made to The Late Late Show's "Spill Your Guts" segment.

For several years viewers have called out the CBS late-night host for the bit — in which celebrities must answer personal questions or eat "disgusting foods," per the show's own description. The criticism is that traditionally Asian foods are being mocked, and it's culturally offensive. A Change.org petition started by Kim Saira three weeks ago blew up the issue, leading Corden to address the controversy and promise change.

"We heard that story and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won't use any of those foods," the British TV personality said on The Howard Stern Show.

He continued, "Our show is a show about joy and light and love. We don't want to make a show that will upset anybody."

Of the criticism, he said, "We completely understand." And while, "I don't know when we're going to do that bit again," he said, "When we do we absolutely won't use any foods [that offend]."

He added, "It's not for us to determine [why] somebody's upset or hurt about something. That's not for us to decide. All we can do is go: Alright, we get it. We hear you. We won't do that."

(Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Stern was dismissive of critics, saying "It couldn't be a more harmless bit," featuring "bizarre food." Then, "Outta the blue, I guess some group of people are offended by this because you are serving foods that are popular in their culture — which I don't know where culture this is, but what the f**k. Who the hell is eating this sh** — like 3,000-year-old eggs and all this horrible stuff." Stern also urged Corden not to give up the bit.

For several years now, people have been calling on Corden to end or change the segment, including in Reddit threads dating back to 2016. In 2018, Andrew Sun wrote a piece for Inkstone News called "James Corden, stop dissing Asian food for laughs", noting how "ingredients that Asians consider prized and expensive delicacies" were being mocked. Sun asked, "I want to know which white, European epicurean arbiter decided that fattened duck or goose liver, which sounds better using its French name, foie gras, is gourmet and luxurious, but chicken gizzard and duck tongues are uncivilized and gruesome?"

Story continues

Saira escalated it, first in a TikTok video that went viral with 2.8 million views. It showed guest Jimmy Kimmel participating in the segment and the men talking about how "terrible," "horrific" and "really disgusting" the traditionally Asian foods like a thousand-year-old egg, pig blood curd and balut were.

That was followed by the petition, which has more than 45,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

"The foods that are presented are meant to be 'gross,' as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead," Saira wrote outlining the petition. "However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures. He's presented foods such as balut, century old eggs and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people."

It noted, "During these segments, [Corden] openly called these foods 'really disgusting,' and 'horrific.' In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it."

The petition called for the segment to be removed or revamped in a non-offensive way — as well as a formal apology on the show. CBS hasn't commented.

The show segment has featured a number of big-name stars, including Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Jimmy Kimmel, Demi Moore and Anna Wintour. Corden told Stern that if they do it again, not giving a date as to when it would be, the food choices will be more like was offered to the Vogue editrix, who was offered a cheeseburger with bacon in a donut, bacon-wrapped pizza and deep-fried butter.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: