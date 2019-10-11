JWoww dumps boyfriend after he gets handsy with Angelina on 'Jersey Shore': ‘I feel disrespected’

Reality TV got a little too real for Jenni “JWoww” Farley. She dumped her boyfriend after Thursday’s very dramatic episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

After the episode — which saw her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, getting handsy with Angelina Pivarnick in a Vegas club while Farley was passed out — aired, Farley took to social media to say she felt “hurt” and “disrespected” by what she saw, blaming both parties. Soon after, multiple news outlets, including E!, Us Weekly and TMZ, reported that Farley had broken up with the wrestler.

A rep for Farley, 33, has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

In the episode, Carpinello asked Pivarnick, who is engaged to Chris Larangeira, about her sex life. He also put his hand around her waist, touched her behind and put a hand on her leg. As the show aired, Farley sparred with Pivarnick over it on Twitter, calling her “pathetic.”

Ummm you told zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas... and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say 🧐 but I’ll save that for another day Angelina https://t.co/wvtAPMcdlc — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 11, 2019

Honestly, you’re so pathetic it’s not even worth it. But just remember... i see these too and know exactly what happened without the editing... so I’ll handle this another day... enjoy tweeting https://t.co/hQsyWgYuKq — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 11, 2019

Soon after, Farley took to Instagram and wrote, “After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I call a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

A teaser for the two episodes shows more of the drama playing out. Pivarnick is seen telling her fiancé about Carpinello grabbing her rear — and expresses worry over the status of her engagement. And Farley is heard yelling, “She f**king kissed him.” The women also get physical while fighting about it at a dinner table.

Farley and Carpinello began dating in April — her first major public romance since her nasty split and divorce from Roger Mathews, with whom she shares two children. They’ve been on red carpets together, and Farley was seemingly head-over-heels.

Carpinello, who earned the nickname “24” on the show because of his age, hasn’t addressed the drama publicly. His last Instagram post is a sweet photo with Farley in which he calls her his “best friend” in the caption.

