IWR 27-Vengenance offers night of insane wrestling action

MONROE – Pro wrestling fans packed the House of Insanity, Robert A. Hutchinson FOP Hall, 1051 Strasburg Road, once again for Insane Wrestling Revolution’s IWR 27-Vengeance. The fans were treated to a night full of wrestling action highlighted by the appearance of TNA’s Nic Nemeth, formerly known as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, in action against former IWR and NWA Champion Thomas Latimer.

Fans stood in line outside, waiting for the show to begin and to meet Nemeth. During the wait, Conversion Box Media set up their photo booth for fans to get free pics.

VIP matches started off with the team of Honkrageous The Kenny Urban and the Rodrageous Rod Lee defeating The Big Bad Wolf Ace Evans and Forever Young in a tag team match.

At IWR 27-Vengenance, TNA Superstar Nic Nemeth, formerly known as WWE's Dolph Ziggler, gets chokeslammed through a table by IWR Superstar Thomas Latimer.

IWR Superstar Ashley D’Amboise took the win from newcomer Shelly The Bombshell Benson, hailing from Chicago. Despite Benson’s loss, she quickly became a fan favorite.

The Gold Standard’s Grimey Zach Thomas and Josh Bishop with their manager The 24K Lion Jeremiah Goldmain faced The Dub Club’s KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias. The Gold Standard walked away with the win.

The VIP main event starred TNA Superstar Deaner challenging the CWO’s Amazing N8 Mattson with manager John E. Bravo in his corner. In the end, Deaner left the ring with the win.

The main portion of the card started off with TNA Superstar Top Notch Jason Hotch facing The Perminator Sam Beale with OX. The match went back and forth with hard hits and high flying. Hotch picked up the victory.

At IWR-27 Vengeance, Shelley The Bombshell Benson puts Ashley D'Amboise in a camel clutch.

The next match was Karam with manager John E. Bravo set to take on the returning Rohit Raju. Despite being chopped by a young fan in the crowd, Karam ended up the winner.

Following Karam's victory was the IWR World Heavyweight Championship match. IWR World Heavyweight Champion Rhino faced the 400-pound Papa Dingo with Sarah Baer. The match spilled out of the ring before Rhino took the win and retained his title. Baer, not pleased with the outcome, sent Dingo back in to blindside Rhino with a splash from the top rope.

TNA Superstar Jake Something captured the win from his opponent, The Alien Spider Martian Webb.

IWR World Tag Team Champions The Saint Brothers with Ren Jones put their titles on the line against former IWR tag champs and inaugural IWR Kangaroo Cup Winners The Death Threat Army. After some intense time in the ring, The Black Diamond Jack Price and a bloody Aaron Orion took the win to become the new IWR World Tag Team Champions.

Following intermission, The Last Real Man in Pro Wrestling Silas Young made quick work of The Anti-Ikon Nikki Ratu. After the match, Young demanded IWR management to give him tougher matches.

The night’s main event highlighted current IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion and TNA Superstar The Wanted Man Nic Nemeth facing former IWR and NWA Champion Thomas Latimer accompanied by John E. Bravo and the CWO, who were quickly banned from ringside.

Nemeth and Latimer put on an amazing match fighting throughout the jam-packed hall, hitting each other with stop signs, garbage can lids, baking pans and more. Nemeth grabbed a wooden table from under the ring. The duo fought around the table with Latimer chokeslamming Nemeth.

Latimer went for the pin but Nemeth kicked out at a two count. A distraught Latimer grabbed Nemeth and began hitting him before Nemeth hit Latimer with a super kick and a Zigzag. As Nemeth was about to pin Latimer, Amazing N8 Mattson and the rest of the CWO came out and broke it up, causing Latimer to be disqualified, resulting in Nemeth taking the win.

IWR Superstar Papa Dingo delivers a top rope splash to IWR World Heavyweight Champion The Manbeast Rhino at IWR 27-Vengenance. During their title match, Rhino walked away victorious.

The CWO continued to assault Nemeth when The Perminator Sam Beale and OX rushed to his aid. The CWO’s numbers were too strong but The Manbeast Rhino came out and cleared the ring before a 7-foot monster came from out of nowhere and clotheslined Rhino.

To the crowd’s amazement, The Dread King Logan returned, knocking the monster out of the ring. Nemeth, Rhino, Beale, OX and Logan took the ring over and forced Latimer and the CWO out of the hall. Rhino grabbed the mic and challenged Latimer to a tag match against himself and Logan.

IWR returns Thursday, May 9, with IWR 28-Mayhem. Tickets are available at www.purplepass.com/IWR28

