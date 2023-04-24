The It List: West Duchovny stars in Hulu's missing-girl drama 'Saint X,' 'Free Chol Soo Lee' doc explores the life story of a wrongfully incarcerated Korean immigrant, 'Family Legacy' looks back at memorable musical moments through the eyes of the artists' children and all the best in pop culture the week of April 24, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for April 24-30, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: David Duchovny's daughter headlines Hulu's new thriller Saint X

The truth is out there: West Duchovny — daughter of X-Files alien hunter David Duchovny and Madam Secretary star Téa Leoni — scores her breakout role in Hulu's latest buzzy adaptation of a bestselling novel. Alexis Schaitkin's 2020 novel is turned into an eight-episode limited series that features Duchovny as Alison, whose mysterious death during a Caribbean island family getaway reverberates throughout her younger sister Claire's life for decades afterwards. As an adult, Claire (Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey) encounters one of the men accused of her sister's murder and adopts a new identity to learn what actually happened all those years ago. We want to believe... that Saint X will be our new crimetime obsession. — Ethan Alter

Saint X premieres Wednesday, April 26 on Hulu.

WATCH IT: Independent Lens: Free Chol Soo Lee documents the harrowing story of a man who inspired a movement

In 1974, Chol Soo Lee, a Korean American immigrant, was convicted of murdering a gang leader in San Francisco's Chinatown. He spent a decade behind bars, four of them on death row, before his innocence was proven, largely due to a public campaign that raised more than $120,000 to free him. While he did feel the love from the public, Lee never received compensation or even an apology for all he'd endured, and he died in 2014. This new installment of the Emmy-winning series examines where the justice system went wrong and all he went through, before and after his imprisonment, when he struggled with addiction. “This story is too important for it not to be known, for it to be buried in history,” co-director and producer Julie Ha told PBS. "It just has such complicated, messy themes that Asian American communities don't always want to talk about. I wondered why the Vincent Chin case gets taught in Asian American Studies as the first pan-Asian American social justice movement. The Free Chol Soo Lee movement was successful, but didn't have the fairy tale ending everyone had hoped for. I thought that needed to be explored." — Raechal Shewfelt

Independent Lens: Free Chol Soo Lee airs Monday, April 24 on PBS; check local listings for times.

STREAM IT: New MTV docuseries keeps it in the family

In the docuseries Family Legacy, MTV looks at the lives of legendary artists through the eyes of the people who know them best: their kids. Among the offspring participating are the Notorious B.I.G.'s son, C.J. Wallace, Melissa Etheridge's daughter, Bailey Jean Cypher, and the children of Van Halen's Sammy Hagar, the Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone, Boyz II Men's Nathan Morris, TLC's Chilli, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Brandy and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington. The series is narrated by Quincy Brown, who's the son of Al B. Sure and the late Kim Porter, the stepson of Diddy and the godson of Quincy Jones. — Lyndsey Parker

Family Legacy premieres Tuesday, April 25 on Paramount+.

STREAM IT: George Stephanopoulos investigates the KKK in a new Hulu documentary

The Ku Klux Klan's presence may be diminished on the American landscape, but the white supremacist group hasn't gone away. A new documentary produced by George Stephanopoulos Productions and the Associated Press explores the modern-day KKK through the lens of ex-Army sniper, Joseph Moore, who went undercover to prevent the lynching of a Black man in the modern-day Deep South. Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK provides an eye-opening look at the way white supremacist groups operate today. This exclusive clip from the special reveals how Moore was chosen for this perilous assignment. — E.A.

Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK premieres April 27 on Hulu

WATCH IT: Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire confronts The End of Sex

It's the Schitt's Creek/Wynonna Earp crossover we never knew we needed! Canadian TV stars Emily "Stevie" Hampshire and Melanie "Wynonna" Scrofano join forces for the big-screen comedy The End of Sex as pals Emma and Wendy who try to figure out how to save Emma's flatlining sex life with husband, Josh, played by Jonas Chernick. (In real life, Hampshire has come out as pansexual — a decision she credits to her time on Schitt's Creek.) This exclusive clip from the film spotlights the duo's thought process as they explore options for how to put the heat back in Emma and Josh's marriage. How about some candles from Rose Apothecary? — E.A.

The End of Sex premieres Friday, April 28 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Anna Camp makes a pitch perfect horror debut in From Black

Cue up some a cappella Black Sabbath, because Anna Camp is about to take a walk on the spooky side. Shudder's new horror film, From Black, features the Pitch Perfect star as Cora, a former drug addict whose personal troubles contributed to the disappearance of her son. Newly sober, she's offered the chance to fix what was broken — but the price may be more than she's prepared to pay. This exclusive clip from the film hints at some of the scares in store for Cora as she confronts the horror of her past... and future. — E.A.

From Black premieres Friday, April 28 on Shudder.

HEAR IT: The National unleash their monster ninth album

Aaron Dessner had a huge hand in Taylor Swift’s pandemic records Folklore and Evermore, so now Swift is paying back the favor on “The Alcott,” off his venerable folk-rock band the National’s ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The LP also features collaborations with fellow stellar singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens, and well as a different sort of collab: the single “New Order T-Shirt,” which in a genius marketing ploy comes with a limited-edition T-shirt created with New Order themselves. Next month, the National will truly kick off their Frankenstein era with a monster tour featuring openers like Soccer Mommy and even Patti Smith. — L.P.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein by the National is available Friday, April 28 to download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: John Mulaney drops Baby J

Promised to be a "wide-ranging conversation, standup comedian John Mulaney is releasing his first Netflix special since leaving rehab and welcoming a son in 2021. In a teaser for the special, which was filmed at his Boston Symphony Hall tour stop, he only gives viewers a glimpse at what's to come — good, bad and ugly. “And as you process and digest how obnoxious, wasteful, and unlikable that story is, just remember — that’s one I’m willing to tell you,” he says. — Alexis Shaw

Baby J premieres Tuesday, April 25 Netflix.

WATCH IT: Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love celebrates the comedy star, with a little help from her famous friends

A long list of celebrities, including Cher, Allison Janney, Julie Andrews, Amy Poehler, Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Hader, Tracee Ellis Ross and Steve Carell toasted Burnett at an event filmed last month in Los Angeles. Even Aileen Quinn, who played the title character in the 1982 big-screen adaptation of Annie, was there! The two-hour special that came out of it recounts Burnett's prolific (and hilarious) career, from her work on Broadway to The Carol Burnett Show, Mama's Family, Glee, Better Call Saul and much more. Her Annie co-star Bernadette Peters, plus Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry and others provide the soundtrack for the evening. Expect her traditional ear tug to show up, too. — R.S.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 on NBC.

COLLECT IT: It's Raiders of the Lost Pop as Funko goes all-in on Indiana Jones merch

Ke Huy Quan's Short Round is immortalized as a Funko Pop. (Photo: Courtesy of Funko)

Throw us the idol, and we'll throw you the Funko Pop! With Indiana Jones returning for his fifth and final adventure later this summer, the collectibles company has a slew of merch rolling onto shelves, starting with a new batch of vinyl figures immortalizing fan favorite characters like Ke Huy Quan's Short Round and Sean Connery's Dr. Henry Jones Sr. Meanwhile, Funko's accessories brand, Loungefly, is your go-to source for backpacks, wallets and other treasures emblazoned with Indy iconography. And you'd better believe that Funko Games is getting into the fun with four new tabletop adventures aimed at different age groups and skill levels from the fast-paced action game Throw Me the Idol to the puzzle-solving brainteaser, Indiana Jones Cryptic. — E.A.

Funko's Indiana Jones merch is available for pre-order on Funko.com and Amazon.

HEAR IT: Bebe does disco on solid-gold third album

Pop hitmaker Bebe Rexha officially enters her superstar era with her eponymous third studio LP, which features a stoner-anthem with Snoop Dogg and a collaboration with fellow blonde bombshell Dolly Parton. Bebe is inspired by the singer-songwriter’s recent “deep dive into the '70s” and love for artists ranging from Fleetwood Mac to Diana Ross, and the upcoming remix of “Heart Wants What It Wants” will even feature the one and only Stevie Nicks. — L.P.

Bebe by Bebe Rexha is available Friday, April 28 to download/stream on Apple Music.

SING IT: Rock out with the Carpool Karaoke Mic as James Corden signs off from late night

Carpool Karaoke with Lizzo on The Late Late Show With James Corden. (Photo: CBS via Getty Images)

Crank up the Boyz II Men, because James Corden is reaching the end of the road in late night. April 27 marks Corden's final Late Late Show and his last week will be filled with tributes to popular segments like Carpool Karaoke. And you can rock out in your own car with Singing Machine's Carpool Karaoke Mic that you can keep in your glove compartment for on-the-go crooning. The mic comes with a radio tuner, voice effects and duet mode for those moments when you really, really have to share verses on "Islands in the Stream." — E.A.

Singing Machine's Carpool Karaoke Mic is available now on the official website.

HEAR IT: Ohhhh! You’re going to love Smokey Robinson’s release

What’s in a name? Apparently plenty, because the 25th album by Smokey Robinson has generated hype for its title alone: Gasms. But now that the Motown legend and recent MusiCares Person of the Year honoree has your attention, you’ll want to check out the racy record — his first studio LP since 2014 — which marks a new, um, climax in his illustrious, nearly seven-decade career. At quite the ripe age of 83 years young, Robinson is bringing new, blush-inducing meaning to the phrase “on top of old Smokey,” with track titles like “How You Make Me Feel,” “I Wanna Know Your Body,” “Roll Around” and “I Fit in There.” Clearly, where there’s Smokey, there’s still fire. — L.P.

Gasms by Smokey Robinson is available Friday, April 28 to download/stream on Apple Music.