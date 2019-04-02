The It List: 'Shazam!,' Khalid, 'Killing Eve,' 'The View' book and the best in pop culture the week of April 1, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for April 1 to 7, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Killing Eve (Season 2 premiere)

This action-packed crime show is slowly building the audience it deserves, so don't get left behind. In its eight-episode first season, Killing Eve introduced us to secret agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an expert in female serial killers. When she learns about a series of high-profile international killings, she becomes obsessed with the perpetrator, childlike sociopath Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The fascination turns out to be mutual, and their cat-and-mouse game takes a potentially lethal turn in the Season 1 finale. The new season will pick up "exactly 36 heart-thumping seconds" later, with Villanelle fleeing from Eve, the mystery of the Twelve still unanswered and plenty of twists ahead.

Killing Eve Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on BBC America. If you need to catch up, Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

The latest DC Comics-derived blockbuster continues the creative renaissance that began with 2017's Wonder Woman and continued with last year's Aquaman. When Billy Batson (Asher Angel) utters the titular magic word, he transforms into a big, goofy superhero who looks and sounds like noted geek, Zachary Levi. The movie transforms right along with him, becoming a lively and colorful comedy that seamlessly blends humor and action. While Shazam! perhaps lacks the epic visual scope of its direct predecessors, it's overflowing with heart, and builds to a final act that'll have audiences young and old cheering.

Shazam! opens in theaters on Friday, April 5. Visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

Over the last couple of weeks, one juicy story after another has come out from the book written by Variety reporter Ramin Setoodeh: Rosie O’Donnell had a crush on Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg had a behind-the-scenes power struggle and so much more. Read the details about those stories and many others, as told by the past and present stars of the show in Setoodeh’s first book, which promises to be a perfect spring read.

Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

There's something for everyone amongst the wave of Avengers: Endgame merchandise that's washing into stores this month. Choose between Funko Pops, action figures, Nerf blasters, massive Lego sets and even a freakin' Iron Man robot.

Avengers: Endgame merchandise is available on Amazon, Walmart and other outlets. See our full shopping guide here.

The five-time Grammy nominee and recent SNL musical guest is back with his hotly anticipated sophomore album, featuring the Disclosure-produced hit single “Talk.”

Download on iTunes; buy on CD/vinyl at Amazon.

WATCH IT: Bumblebee

How is it that the best Transformers movie yet (by a mile) also made the least at the box office? Granted, we've seen diminishing returns from Optimus Prime and the gang in recent years, but some things we'll never understand. This '80s-set throwback directed by Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) and starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena is smart, fresh, funny and perfectly divided in its ratio of (wo)man vs. machine. In other words, it should've been the perfect vehicle to jumpstart a stalling franchise. So don't miss it on DVD and Blu-ray. (Bonus points to Paramount for sending press copies of the movie on VHS, complete with old school press kits.)