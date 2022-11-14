The It List: Visit a real summer camp for Santas with new 'Santa Camp' doc, Christina Applegate's 'Dead to Me' returns for third and final season, Chris Hemsworth put to the ultimate physical test in 'Limitless' and all the best in pop culture the week of Nov. 14, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Nov. 14-20, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Get ready for the holidays with Santa Camp

Ever noticed that people expect Santa to be a white man of a certain size, with a big beard? The New England Santa Society did, so they decided to do something about it, and trained a Black Santa, a Santa with a disability and a transgender Santa. They wanted to ensure people could see a Santa like themselves, no matter who they were, but they ended up getting some backlash. The scenes that Santa Camp filmmakers captured — community members arguing at neighborhood meetings and hating on the new Santas, as well as the touching moments when kids connect with the people in character — will leave viewers wanting to spread the Christmas spirit. — Raechal Shewfelt

Santa Camp premieres Thursday, Nov. 17 on HBO Max.

STREAM IT: Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini take their final ride as O.C. outlaws in Dead to Me final season

"We've been through a lot already … and we survived because we had each other." Those are the first words of the Season 3 Dead to Me trailer. And they ring true not only because of the Thelma and Louise-like escapades of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's characters in the the Netflix dark comedy, but also of making this final season of the show. After production began in the summer of 2021, Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The show halted shooting for five months so she could begin treatment to manage the incurable disease of the central nervous system. When Applegate returned, her symptoms, which interfere with her mobility, made shooting very challenging — but the cast and crew banded together to finish what they started. "If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, 'Ooh, look at the cripple,' that’s not up to me," Applegate told the New York Times of the show's final season. "I’m sure that people are going to be, like, ‘I can’t get past it.' Fine, don’t get past it, then. But hopefully people can get past it and just enjoy the ride and say goodbye to these two girls." — Suzy Byrne

Story continues

Dead to Me Season 3 premieres Thursday, Nov. 17 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Chris Hemsworth proves that his survival skills are Limitless

Turns out Chris Hemsworth isn't just a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Everyone's favorite Asgardian thunder god tests the limits of his strength and endurance in the new National Geographic series Limitless premiering this week on the Disney+ streaming service. Each episode finds Hemsworth partnering with such expert scientists as an extreme adventurer, a psychologist and a longevity specialist to design and undertake a series of challenges that would leave most of us mere mortals gasping. This exclusive clip from Limitless shows the Australian actor diving below the ocean's waves after a four-day fast to spearfish his dinner. "I look up and the boat seems so far, far away," Hemsworth says during his failed first attempt. But Thor ain't a quitter — it isn't long before he's back in the sea and bringing the thunder. — Ethan Alter

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth premieres Wednesday, Nov. 16 on Disney+.

WATCH IT: La Brea's fall finale features a long-awaited reunion... and a dramatic choice

Prepare to say goodbye — for now — to the problem-plagued Harris clan as NBC's hit sci-fi drama La Brea wraps up the fall portion of its expanded second season. Separated by the cataclysmic sinkhole that catapults hundreds of L.A. residents back in time to 10,000 B.C., including mother and son Eve and Josh (Natalie Zea and Jack Martin) leaving father and daughter, Gavin and Izzy (Eoin Macken and Zyra Gorecki), behind to try to reunite with them. That reunion finally happens in the fall finale, and this exclusive clip shows Josh and Izzy squeezing some sibling bonding in. "Since the beginning of the series, the Harris Family has been separated and desperately trying to get back to each other," La Brea showrunner David Appelbaum teases to Yahoo Entertainment via email. "But in the midseason finale they'll finally be reunited. I'm so excited for the fans to experience this family being together. While it will be a joyful reunion, nothing will be simple. They'll have to confront the emotional conflicts at the heart of their family, and at the same time they will be faced with a monumental decision that will affect all of their lives." — E.A.

La Brea's fall finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 15 on NBC; catch up with the entire season on Peacock.

STREAM IT: Best in Snow is the chillest competitive reality show around

Forget the Thunderdom — the new Disney+ reality series Best in Snow invites you to enter the Snowdome. That's the small-town setting for a spirited competition that challenges the best snow sculpting teams around to create Disney-themed pieces of snow art based on beloved characters from the Mouse House's long history. And overseeing the snowy fun is none other than Broadway superstar Tituss Burgess, who now has a (sugar) plum new gig as the Snowdome's singing mayor. This exclusive clip features Mayor Burgess and his minions explaining the show's rules in the timeless language of Christmas carols. And remember: All's fair in love and snow. — E.A.

Best in Snow premieres Friday, Nov. 18 on Disney+.

STREAM IT: Don't let the sun go down and miss Elton John's farewell concert

Tune in for Elton John's Dodger Stadium concert from his farewell tour. (Photo: Disney+)

Elton John's ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour pulls into Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium for the legendary singer's final North American performance. And Disney+ provides viewers at home with a front row seat for what promises to be a star-studded show via the streaming service's three-hour livestream event. Expect to hear all of John's hits — from "Bennie and the Jets" to "Tiny Dancer" — with special appearances by Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee and Dua Lipa, whose recent duet with John is still riding high on the pop charts. And don't worry: John isn't hanging up his sequined outfits just yet. He's still got Oceania and Europe to visit as his super-sized goodbye tour winds its way towards its 2023 finale. — E.A.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium airs live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on Disney+.

WATCH IT: The late, great Leslie Jordan showers his friends with love on Celebrity IOU

Since Leslie Jordan, who was known for his funny performances in shows such as Will & Grace and his overall delightfulness on social media, died in a car crash Oct. 24 on his way to set, he's continued to appear on TV. Here, Jordan performs one of his final good deeds: renovating the home of his friends Newell and Rosemary, who were supportive of him back in the '80s when he first moved to Los Angeles to make it as an actor. While Jordan was up front about having had zero experience in construction, he allowed cameras to capture him building something wonderful alongside Drew and Jonathan Scott in one of his final projects. Future episodes this season will feature Drew Barrymore, Terry Crews, Cindy Crawford and more. — R.S.

Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

HEAR IT: Neil Young goes for a new World Record

Neil Young, the hardest-working man in rock, once again joins forces with his legendary band Crazy Horse for their second album of new studio recordings within the past year. Co-produced by Rick Rubin at Rubin’s famous Shangri-la studio on vintage equipment and mixed to analog tape, the pandemic-themed, 10-song World Record will be released as a three-sided double album, CD and cassette to optimize audio quality. — L.P.

World Record by Neil Young with Crazy Horse is available in various physical formats Thursday, Nov. 18 to on Amazon.

BUY IT: Where you're going, you'll need this Back to the Future merch

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox team up for limited edition Back to the Future merch. (Photo: Courtesy of Represent)

Great Scott! Doc Brown and Marty McFly are teaming up for an all-new adventure in... merchandising. Following their viral reunion at New York Comic Con, Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd have joined forces with the brand managers at Represent to launch an all-new line of merch ranging from T-shirts and hats to posters and autographed vests. All of the products feature movie-inspired illustrations and famous quotes, and a portion of the proceeds raised through sales will support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research and improved therapies. But pay close attention to the calendar: These products will only be available online until Dec. 10. After that you're outta luck... and outta time. So why don't you make like a tree, and get ordering online. — E.A.

Represent's limited edition merch is available until Dec. 10 at the official Back to the Future shop.

STREAM IT: Yellowstone's Kevin Costner fronts new doc Yellowstone: One-Fifty

For anyone who needs more John Dutton in their lives, this four-part series is the next best thing. The Oscar-winning actor, who plays the leader of the Yellowstone Ranch on the popular drama, marks the 150th birthday of Yellowstone National Park, the nation's oldest. He goes about that monumental task by retracing the path of the famous Hayden expedition of the area made in the late 1800s. Fighting extreme temperatures, Costner gets a closer look at the land featured in the show, which just returned for its fifth season. — R.S.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty premieres Sunday, Nov. 20 on Fox Nation.

WATCH IT: Hello, Dolly! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is an all-star Gen X lovefest

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, who were inducted at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, is the most diverse (and most Generation X-leaning) class yet, featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Judas Priest, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. The ceremony, featuring especially fiery performances by Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, Eminem with Steven Tyler and Ed Sheeran, and Richie with Dave Grohl, airs this week… and viewers are advised to watch until the very end for the best duet of all, when Parton and puppy-eyed Priest frontman Rob Halford, along with other all-stars, team up for total lovefest rendition of “Jolene.” — Lyndsey Parker

The 37th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony premieres Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on HBO.

PLAY IT: 40th anniversary E.T. toys will be right here just in time for the holidays

"Moon in My Room" immortalizes a famous scene from E.T. The Extraterrestrial. (Photo: Basic Fun)

Grab your Reese's Pieces. Basic Fun celebrates four decades of Steven Spielberg's family classic with movie-inspired toys that will make your heart glow this holiday season. Up your kid's night light game with Moon in My Room, which recreates the famous image of Elliott and his alien pal soaring through the night sky on the best bike ride ever. Cycle through all 12 lunar phases with a handy remote controller or let the automatic mode mirror the moon outside your window. Basic Fun also has a special version of the classic Speak and Spell that E.T. relies on to phone home. Great for new and developing readers, the toy's five modes allows for hours of gameplay... and no long distance charges. — E.A.

Basic Fun's 40th anniversary E.T. toys are available on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Kid Cudi goes Entergalactic, planetary

Alternative hip-hop icon Kid Cudi returns with his eighth studio album, Entergalactic, featuring a diverse who’s-who of collaborators and producers, including Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz. The album is hotly anticipated by fans, as it was initially announced in 2019 before Cudi shifted his focus to 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. But it seems Entergalactic will be worth the wait: Not only is it already receiving rave reviews (Pitchfork described the album as his “most purely enjoyable music in a decade”), but the project coincides with the space-age Netflix animated special by the same title. — L.P.

Entergalactic by Kid Cudi is available Friday, Nov. 19 to download/stream on Apple Music.

HEAR IT: BROCKHAMPTON releases one more Family album

After shockingly announcing its indefinite hiatus during a buzzy performance at the Coachella festival earlier this year, hip-hop collective BROCKHAMPTON says goodbye with The Family. The career-bookending seventh album pays homage to the classic rap records that first inspired the group and chronicles the bandmates’ complex relationships over the past decade, making this a fitting, full-circle farewell. — L.P.

The Family by BROCKHAMPTON is available Friday, Nov. 19 to download/stream on Apple Music.

READ IT: Join TV's favorite dojo with The Kick-Ass Book of Cobra Kai

We’re excited to announce THE KICK-A** BOOK OF COBRA KAI is coming out this fall. Get a look inside the making of #CobraKai—the beloved franchise that has grown from scrappy underdog to global phenomenon. Visit https://t.co/EKk8UY6XjZ to pre-order now and to see a bonus surprise! pic.twitter.com/PMfCwckvwv — Karate Kid Movie (@KarateKidMovie) June 29, 2022

Karate Kid superfans will want to have this companion to the Netflix series Cobra Kai. It features interviews with Daniel-san himself, Ralph Macchio, and his co-stars William Zabka (Johnny), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel) and Mary Mouser (Sam), as well as members of the crew. Readers will learn all about what goes into those big matches, whether it's an All Valley tournament or a showdown at the high school, how the sets are designed, how the music is selected and more. — R.S.

The Kick-Ass Book of Cobra Kai is available Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Amazon.