Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road'

Christina Applegate has multiple sclerosis.

The Dead to Me actress, 49, shared the news on social media Monday night.

"A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote on Twitter about the disease of the central nervous system that interrupts the flow of information within the brain as well as between the brain and body. "It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

She continued, "As one of my friends that has MS said, 'We wake up and take the indicated action." And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you."

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, there are four types, or courses, of MS and they range in severity. Even so, the way it progresses — and the way symptoms present themselves — varies from one person to another. There is no known cure, so management is an ongoing process to improve function after an attack and prevent new attacks.

Applegate has not shared which type she has.

Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and had a double mastectomy.

The actress shot to stardom playing Kelly Bundy on Married... with Children in the '80s and '90s, solidifying her star status with the film Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead. She's gone on to have many other starring TV roles: Jesse, Samantha Who? and Up All Night. She's been starring in Dead to Me since 2019, earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. Her film credits also include Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Bad Moms and The Sweetest Thing.

Applegate has a 10-year-old daughter, Sadie, with her husband, musician Martyn LeNoble, of Porno for Pyros fame.