The It List: Taryn Manning plays racist white woman named Karen in 'Karen,' Jessica Chastain transforms into Tammy Faye Bakker, 'Zola' hits Blu-ray and the best in pop culture the week of Sept. 13, 2021

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Sept. 13-19

WATCH IT: Your neighborhood racist white lady Karen is now a movie villain

It’s hard to decide which category Karen falls into: “Of course they did!” or “I cannot believe this movie actually exists.” It certainly got our attention, though. Writer-director Coke Daniels transplants the prototypical “Karen” — ubiquitous codeword for ignorant and/or racist white woman seen abusing her privilege to call the cops on someone for no reason or refusing to wear a mask at Costco in dozens of social media videos — into a full-blown (actual) movie villain. Orange Is the New Black alum Taryn Manning stars as a woman who will do everything in her power to drive the Black family that’s just moved next door out of the neighborhood. If you haven’t already hit your threshold for the number of real-life Karens in your feed, we will not judge you for being curious enough to check this one out. — Kevin Polowy

Karen premieres Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. on BET.

WATCH IT: Jessica Chastain gets an extreme makeover in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain, who? The Oscar-nominated actress literally disappears into the role of disgraced televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in Michael Showalter's satirical biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Chastain's transformative make-up work — which may or may not have caused lasting damage to her skin — caused jaws to drop when the first trailers for the film went viral over the summer. This exclusive clip from The Eyes of Tammy Faye gives viewers an up close and personal look at Chastain's extreme makeover. And don't be surprised if you see this clip played again on Oscar night when her name is read as Best Actress nominee. — Ethan Alter

The Eyes of Tammy Faye premieres Friday, Sept. 17 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Twitter thread-turned-acclaimed indie film Zola arrives on Blu-ray

While Karen adapts a broad generalization into a psychological thriller, Zola also makes social media-to-screen history in becoming the first major Hollywood production based on a Twitter thread (albeit one with much kinder reviews). Director and co-writer Janicza Bravo scored major points with film critics this summer with her stylish, provocative and darkly comedic take on the story of Aziah "Zola" King (Taylour Paige), a Michigan stripper who infamously detailed an insane road trip she took to Florida with a shady friend (Riley Keough), who brought along her boyfriend (Nicholas Braun) and pimp (the show-stealing Colman Domingo). Zola arrives on home entertainment this week with extras including commentary, deleted scenes (preview one in our exclusive clip above) and a making-of featurette. — K.P.

Zola releases on DVD and Blu-ray (plus digital) Tuesday, Sept. 14. Buy it on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Aubrey Plaza hits the road with Michael Caine in the odd couple comedy Best Sellers

Here’s the Parks and Recreation and The Dark Knight crossover you never expected to see. British screen titan Michael Caine and American comedy genius Aubrey Plaza join forces for Best Sellers, Lina Roessler’s new road movie. Plaza plays Lucy Stanbridge, the owner of a boutique publishing company that’s desperately in need of a hit to avoid being swallowed up by a larger conglomerate. Enter Harris Shaw (Caine), an elderly literary lion that’s far removed from his glory days. With her label’s future on the line, Lucy takes Harris on a cross-country tour that goes off the rails early and often thanks to his penchant for expressing un-P.C. views. In between promotional events, the unlikely duo find common ground on their love of literature and frustration with the current state of their industry. This exclusive clip from the film features Plaza and Caine showing off their odd couple comic chemistry to hilarious and moving effect. — E.A.

Best Sellers premieres Friday, Sept. 17 in theaters and VOD services including Apple TV.

WATCH IT: Judy Greer is the Lady of the Manor in Justin Long’s rambunctious directorial debut

After stealing scenes in everything from Live Free or Die Hard to Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Justin Long steps behind the camera for the first time for the stoner comedy Lady of the Manor. Co-written and co-directed by Long and his brother, Christian, the movie stars Melanie Lynskey as a pot dealer who, in a series of marijuana-laced events, ends up leading house tours of a 19th century Southern mansion. Turns out that the mansion happens to be possessed by the ghost of its former owner, played by Judy Greer, who initially finds Lynskey’s modern ways intolerable. But just like Casper, Greer turns out to be a friendly ghost and she and Lynskey embark on a mission to save the family home, while also accepting each other’s differences. (Attention MacGruber lovers: Ryan Phillippe gets to be funny, too.) Watch this exclusive scene to get a preview of the stars’ comic chemistry. — E.A.

Lady of the Manor premieres Friday, Sept. 17 in select theaters and on VOD services including Apple TV.

STREAM IT: Everyone’s talking about Everyone’s Talking About Jamie

The hit West End musical, inspired by the real-life story of British teen drag queen Jamie “Fifi la True” Campbell and his supportive single mom, finally gets the feature film treatment. Newcomer Max Harwood absolutely sparkles in the titular role and gives a career-making, breakthrough performance, while theater veteran Jonathan Butterell also excels in his directorial debut. Look for a fun cameo by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio, who appeared in the 2019 London stage production playing Jamie’s drag mentor, Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle; in this film adaptation, that role is played by inimitable Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, as seen in the touching, exclusive clip above. — Lyndsey Parker

Everyone’s Talking About Jamie is available Friday, Sept. 17 to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

WATCH IT: Rock icon St. Vincent gets meta in the rock mockumentary The Nowhere Inn

Where does Annie Clark end and St. Vincent begin? That’s the blurred line that the Grammy-winning musician and her real-life best friend and fellow recording artist Carrie Brownstein explore in The Nowhere Inn — a funny and unnerving rock-mock that originally debuted at the pre-pandemic 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Brownstein acts as both herself and the director of the film within the film, which purports to tell Clark’s true story. But when she suggests that her subject needs to be a little more interesting, Clark uses that as an excuse to disappear into St. Vincent’s myth, complete with an invented family and a showmance with Dakota Johnson. This exclusive clip from the film highlights how Clark and Brownstein willingly deviate from their original mission statement to make an “authentic” documentary, setting the stage for their descent into meta-surreality. — E.A.

The Nowhere Inn premieres Friday, Sept. 17 in theaters and on VOD services including Apple TV.

WATCH IT: The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain dramatizes a real-life case of police violence

In the early morning hours on Nov. 19, 2011, White Plains police officers responded to an accidental medical alert at the home of Kenneth Chamberlain, Sr. Within a few hours, those officers forced their way into his apartment and the former Marine was fatally shot. The harrowing events of that day are dramatized in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, which was executive produced by Morgan Freeman and stars Frankie Faison in the title role. Director David Midell heightens the tension and sense of impending tragedy by keeping the film confined entirely to Chamberlain’s apartment, and the hallway where the police presence continues to increase. This exclusive clip from the film depicts the initial encounter between Chamberlain and the officers, and the misunderstandings that escalate the situation into dangerous territory. — E.A.

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlin premieres Friday, Sept. 17 in theaters and on VOD services including Apple TV.

WATCH IT: The Morning Show returns, tackling real world problems

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reprise their starring roles for the second season of this award-winning show. The morning news drama will take on issues like COVID-19 and racism in the media, according to preview trailers, and the Friends star says "everything's different" this year. "What you thought was going to happen at the beginning of Season 2, all of a sudden there's these detours that you didn't think about along the way," Aniston teases. Witherspoon adds, "We have more incredible storylines, much bigger and much more impactful than you could ever imagine." — Taryn Ryder

The Morning Show premieres Friday, Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.

HEAR IT: Lil Nas X delivers

Oh, baby! The due date for Lil Nas X’s long-gestating debut full-length, Montero, has finally arrived — and the pop world is pregnant with anticipation. Nas has come a long way since “Old Town Road” was written off as a one-hit wonder and novelty song, and now the queer pioneer, Satanic lap-dancer and expert internet-troller absolutely owns the Zeitgeist — as his series of convention-flouting, conservatives-rankling social media “pregnancy” posts have made amusingly clear. — L.P.

Montero by Lil Nas X is available Friday, Sept. 17 to download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: Nailed It! brings back the bad baking

For those of us who are woefully inept in the kitchen, the new season of this show — again hosted by the delightful Nicole Byer — could not come soon enough. It's confirmation that, despite the countless cooking and baking masters on the air, not everyone is a wiz in an apron. As in the four seasons past, this edition of Nailed It! features truly amateur bakers attempting to recreate masterpieces crafted by much more advanced chefs to win a cash prize. Guest judges include Free Guy's Lil Rel Howery, Bobby Lee of Saturday Night Live, Veep's Andrea Savage and rapper A$AP Ferg. While it might not inspire you to whip out the flour, it might send you to the premade cake aisle at the grocery store. — Raechal Shewfelt

Nailed It! premieres Wednesday, Sept. 15 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: All-time great drama Shawshank Redemption gets Ultra HD release

Just how beloved is The Shawshank Redemption? Frank Darabont’s 1994 drama starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman as convicts who bond while locked up before the former plots his escape has been the No. 1 viewer-rated film on IMDb since 2008, when it surpassed a little classic known as The Godfather. It’s clearly one of the most valuable titles in Warner Bros.’ deep archives, so it’s no surprise the Stephen King-based film is the studio’s latest to get the 4K Ultra HD treatment. In addition to looking better than ever before, the movie comes with bonus features including commentary from Darabont, storyboards and featurettes. — K.P.

The Shawshank Redemption releases on 4K Ultra HD Tuesday, Sept. 14. Buy it on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Sandra Day O'Connor: The First recounts a barrier-breaking life

While it won't be as juicy as the dramatic retelling of President Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story, this other political story promises to be just as fascinating. The American Experience installment is a closer look at how O'Connor became the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court — and how she changed it. Nominated by President Ronald Reagan, the Texas-born, Arizona-raised O'Connor faced questions about whether she was too much of a feminist, whether she was conservative enough and how much of a low-profile she would keep on the court. After she was confirmed by the Senate in a unanimous vote in 1981, she ended up with the deciding vote in cases that dealt with abortion rights, Affirmative Action, civil rights laws and more over her 25 years on the "the Highest Court in the Land." — R.S.

Sandra Day O’Connor: The First premieres Monday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. on PBS.

BUY IT: Fill your utility belt with a plethora of Batman Day merch

Spin Master's All-Terrain RC Batmobile will be available this Batman Day (Photo: Spin Master/Target)

Where does Batman get such wonderful toys? You’ll find out on Batman Day! DC Comics has dedicated Sept. 18 to all things Dark Knight, and their partners at toy companies like Funko and Spin Master have created enough merch to fill up the Batcave. Take control of the Batmobile with Spin Master’s All Terrain RC vehicle — available now at Target — which can drive on land or in water. Funko has several new Batman Day vinyl Pops including a Batman and Joker two-pack and Imperial Palace versions of the Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder. DC itself is dropping the 10-episode HBO Max podcast, Batman: The Audio Adventures, featuring the voices Rosario Dawson, Jason Sudeikis and The Batman’s own Jeffrey Wright, as well as the 184-page anthology, Batman: The World and a mobile Bat-Tech app for both Apple and Android phones. — E.A.

Batman Day is Saturday, Sept. 18. Visit DC Comics's official site for more information.

READ IT: Gabrielle Union asks... You Got Anything Stronger?

The actress and activist releases the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2017 memoir We're Going to Need More Wine. And Union picks right up where she left off four years ago. "I show you how this ever-changing life presents challenges, even as it gives me moments of pure joy. I take you on a girl’s night at Chateau Marmont, and I also talk to Isis, my character from Bring It On," she teases. "For the first time, I truly open up about my surrogacy journey and the birth of Kaavia James Union Wade. And I take on racist institutions and practices in the entertainment industry, asking for equality and real accountability." — T.R.

You Got Anything Stronger? drops on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

HEAR IT: Billy Idol is still vital

On The Roadside, rock icon Billy Idol returns with his first new music in seven years — produced by pop-punk maestro Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer, Avril Lavigne), featuring his longtime collaborator Steve Stevens, and released on George Harrison’s recently revived label, Dark Horse Records. The EP, which was conceived, recorded and mixed almost entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, finds the now 65-year-old rebel-yeller confronting his mortality, especially on the lead single “Bitter Taste,” which was inspired by his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident. — L.P.

The Roadside by Billy Idol is available Friday, Sept. 17 to download/stream on Apple Music.

BUY IT: Funko slays Halloween with a super-sized Michael Myers vinyl collectible

Funko's 10" Michael Myers vinyl collectible slays the Halloween competition (Photo: Funko)

Slasher movie boogeyman Michael Myers is back on the rampage in David Gordon Green’s highly-anticipated sequel Halloween Kills. And if you think he looms large on the big screen, just wait until you see Funko’s 10” vinyl version of John Carpenter’s creation. Michael comes with a (kid-safe) version of his trusty knife, as well as the mask that launched a thousand screams. As Dr. Loomis once said: This isn’t a man — it’s a Pop! — E.A.

Funko’s 10” Michael Myers Pop is available Friday, Sept. 17 at Amazon.

HEAR IT: Lindsey Buckingham goes his own way

He was controversially ousted from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 and underwent emergency open heart surgery in 2019, but Lindsey Buckingham just won’t stop. Lindsey Buckingham is the 71-year-old’s legend’s first solo album in a decade, with Buckingham taking on production duties and playing nearly every instrument himself. Apparently going his own way agrees with him. — L.P.

Lindsey Buckingham by Lindsey Buckingham is available Friday, Sept. 17 to download/stream on Apple Music.

