'Invisible History' revealed: Film screening this weekend on plantation life in N. Florida

In celebration of Tallahassee's bicentennial this year, Leon County Tourism is hosting a series of special film screenings of "Invisible History: Middle Florida's Hidden Roots."

The department is putting on the series in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Valerie Scoon and All Saint’s Cinema, 918 Railroad Avenue. The documentary sheds light on the lesser-known aspects of plantation life and slaves living in North Florida.

The free first screening is open to the public and takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at All Saint's Cinema, 918 Railroad Ave.

Additional screenings are scheduled for the following: 6:30 p.m. June 19, 6:30 p.m., 1 p.m. Aug. 17 and 1 p.m. Oct. 19. 1 p.m. and 1 p.,. Dec. 1. Registration is encouraged due to limited seating.

The screening will be followed by a dialogue session with Valerie Scoon and longtime Tallahassee resident and historian Althemese Barnes. According to a statement from Leon County Tourism, "our aim is to spark conversations that encourage deeper reflection on the history and culture of Tallahassee-Leon County during this Bicentennial year. "

More information and registration for the event can be found at TallahasseeLeonCounty200.com or reach out to Bicentennial Coordinator Vel Johnson at JohnsonV@LeonCountyFL.Gov.

