The most intimate and exciting pics celebs shared from the Golden Globes

Some of the best Golden Globes moments aren’t captured on during the broadcast. From kisses to candid moments, celebrities — including Sterling K. Brown, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rita Wilson, and more — gave us a peek through their social media pics.

This Is Us star Brown enjoyed a red carpet kiss from his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and his TV partner, Susan Kelechi Watson. (So, yeah, he was having a good night even before he won Best Actor in a TV Series — Drama, becoming the first black actor to win the category.)

America Ferrera declared that she had “the best red carpet experience ever” with fellow actors, including Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, and Reese Witherspoon. This one’s a framer!

Busy Philipps, who always has something funny to say, quipped, “Guys. Don’t worry. I found the fire extinguisher. #goldenglobes #timesup #whywewearblack”

Rita Wilson shared a snap from the A-listers-only table where she was seated with hubby Tom Hanks and the crew from The Post. “#merylstreep @tomhanks and me at @goldenglobes 2018. #thepost #actor #movies,” she captioned it.

Ashley Judd happily posed with “one of the great good guys,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

