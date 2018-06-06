    The internet reactions Kellyanne Conway calling Trump 'commander of cheese' are as glorious as you'd expect

    Kellyanne Conway has made a laughable mistake or two since entering the White House with the Trump administration – who can forget the great “couchgate” of 2017? The counselor to the president did manage to get past her etiquette flub, but her latest debacle may take a bit more time, thanks to the internet.

    Conway appeared on CNN’s New Day to talk about a truly polarizing scandal, President Trump disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team to the White House this week. While referring to the president, however, Conway slipped up: She called Trump the “commander of cheese” rather than commander in chief.


    Conway’s defense of the president’s decision and stance with the NFL — expected yet still controversial — was quickly overshadowed by her mistake. The internet quickly latched on to Trump’s new title: Both #commanderofcheese and #commandercheese began trending on Twitter.

    The reactions were hilariously glorious.
















