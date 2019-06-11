'Pose' star Indya Moore attacked by Trump supporter after grabbing his 'Keep America Great' sign

Indya Moore, a star of the FX show Pose who identifies as transgender and non-binary, was attacked by a Donald Trump supporter after clashing with him over his “Keep America Great” sign.

Footage of the altercation was posted by Dion Cini, the man wearing a Make America Great Again visor who is shown scuffling with Moore. Cini is an outspoken Trump supporter who has previously made headlines for being banned from Disney Parks after holding up pro-Trump signs on park rides as well as recently clashing with a bartender who refused to serve him because of his MAGA hat.

According to Cini’s Facebook posts, he and fellow Trump supporters were demonstrating across the street from Trump Towers in Manhattan last Friday. Media outlets, including LGBTQ Nation, report that Moore was filming Pose at a studio nearby.

Though it’s unclear exactly how Moore and Cini initially crossed paths, Cini’s video shows the star, who uses singular “they” pronouns, stomping on his “Keep America Great” sign.

“Well, you guys aren’t fans of my show, and we don’t want you to be fans of our show,” they tell Cini and other Trump supporters, who can be heard threatening to call the police.

They then tried to walk off with the sign, at which point Cini swooped in to grab it back. An unidentified man approached the pair in what appears to be an attempt to defuse the situation, but Cini can be seen violently shoving both Moore and the other man while shouting, “Get the f*** outta here.”

View photos Dion Cini shoved Indya Moore after they tried to walk off with his Trump campaign sign. (Photo: Facebook via Dion Cini) More

Other men then came to Moore’s aid, at which point the Pose star yanked at Cini’s red visor. He retaliated by grabbing the men next to Moore, at which point an officer intervened. The video then jumps forward, and shows officers speaking to an upset Moore. A loud male voice can be heard shouting, “You could’ve died for Trump!”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Cini accused Moore’s friends of trying to escalate the situation, though one can be heard saying “relax” while holding up his hand. Cini also referred to the transgender performer and activist as “him.”

“The actor came over, started kicking a sign, and threw it to the ground,” he said, adding that he’d filed a police report.

“I let him continue to stomp on it. You can’t really hurt it, I’ve had other people kick it before ... “I have no grievances with the actor. I just don’t want to be robbed when I’m executing my First Amendment rights.”

Trump supporters on Cini’s Facebook page praised him for using violence to get his property back, many of them attacked Moore’s transgender identity by calling the 24-year-old “him/her/it.”

Moore, meanwhile, has not publicly commented on the matter. They did, however, reference the “increase of oppression and violence under this current administration” facing the transgender community in a tweet this week.

Thank you for loving my community, fighting for us, supporting us fight for ourselves and others who are experiencing an increase of oppression and violence under this current administration. — IAM (@IndyaMoore) June 10, 2019

Yahoo has contacted Moore’s team for comment.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.