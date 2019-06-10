    Alec Baldwin says Trump 'disrespects the presidency,' calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders a 'mouthpiece for fascism'

    View photos
    Alec Baldwin blasted Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Twitter. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

    Alec Baldwin is reportedly ready to pack it in as Saturday Night Live’s Donald Trump impersonator. But after former Gov. Mike Huckabee gloated about his rumored SNL departure — decrying it as “unfunny, vicious Trump-bashing” — Baldwin shot back that he’d stick to his Emmy-winning role just to keep “pissing off Trump.”

    The actor also had a few choice words for the president and his press secretary, who happens to be Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. After slamming Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and onetime Republican presidential hopeful, as “dreadful,” Baldwin called Sanders a “mouthpiece for fascism.”

    “You have no charm, insight or intellect,” he added after Huckabee plugged his own show, Huckabee on the Christian TBN network.

    Baldwin, whose SNL skits have been criticized by Trump on Twitter, went on to address complaints about his performance. The 61-year-old argued that it was fine to not find the show amusing, but it was unfair to accuse him of disrespecting the presidency so long as Trump is in office.

    View photos
    Baldwin won an Emmy for his portrayal of Trump. (Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

    “No one disrespects the presidency more than Trump himself,” he tweeted.

    He then shared a CNN op-ed bemoaning his plans to move on from the Trump character as a victory for the 45th POTUS. Though his future at SNL remains uncertain, Baldwin joked “I’ll keep doing it!” just to annoy Trump.

    That’s bound to rile up a certain White House resident. Baldwin’s fans, however, are hoping that he has indeed changed his mind about SNL.

    Baldwin’s comments about Trump come two months after he suggested a possible presidential run.

    “Beating Trump would be so easy,” he tweeted in April.

    That same month, veteran newsman Sam Donaldson made headlines when he said Sarah Huckabee Sanders deserves a “lifetime achievement Oscar for lying.”

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.