Alec Baldwin says Trump 'disrespects the presidency,' calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders a 'mouthpiece for fascism'

Alec Baldwin is reportedly ready to pack it in as Saturday Night Live’s Donald Trump impersonator. But after former Gov. Mike Huckabee gloated about his rumored SNL departure — decrying it as “unfunny, vicious Trump-bashing” — Baldwin shot back that he’d stick to his Emmy-winning role just to keep “pissing off Trump.”

The actor also had a few choice words for the president and his press secretary, who happens to be Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. After slamming Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and onetime Republican presidential hopeful, as “dreadful,” Baldwin called Sanders a “mouthpiece for fascism.”

“You have no charm, insight or intellect,” he added after Huckabee plugged his own show, Huckabee on the Christian TBN network.

Who knows what the future holds?

I tell what it should hold. That you, who have sucked a govt paycheck out of the economy while you were a dreadful Lt gov and then gov and that daughter of yours, a mouthpiece for fascism, that you go away.

Just...go away. https://t.co/ipnR7jeRkW — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 10, 2019

And your show is dreadful. You have no charm, insight or intellect. https://t.co/ipnR7jeRkW — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 10, 2019

Baldwin, whose SNL skits have been criticized by Trump on Twitter, went on to address complaints about his performance. The 61-year-old argued that it was fine to not find the show amusing, but it was unfair to accuse him of disrespecting the presidency so long as Trump is in office.

View photos Baldwin won an Emmy for his portrayal of Trump. (Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) More

“No one disrespects the presidency more than Trump himself,” he tweeted.

I honestly can see where people don’t find the SNL Trump schtick funny. That’s about taste. But to say it disrespects the presidency is beyond me.

No one disrespects the presidency more than Trump himself. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 10, 2019

He then shared a CNN op-ed bemoaning his plans to move on from the Trump character as a victory for the 45th POTUS. Though his future at SNL remains uncertain, Baldwin joked “I’ll keep doing it!” just to annoy Trump.

Wait! Wait!



If pissing off Trump is the point, then I’ll keep doing it! I’ll keep doing it!!https://t.co/nghKFn9ogX — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 10, 2019

That’s bound to rile up a certain White House resident. Baldwin’s fans, however, are hoping that he has indeed changed his mind about SNL.

Pretty please. Take one for the team. We'll pay for the therapy once he's gone. — Sarah Rosenthal (@puppy_momma) June 10, 2019

Donald really doesn't like it when you act like he does. — Bawbagnu (@bobagnew11) June 10, 2019

Pleeeeeaaaase keep doing it. Getting under his skin is delicious, plus we enjoy the heck out of your performances! — Wear It Like A Diva (@murphykk2) June 10, 2019

Baldwin’s comments about Trump come two months after he suggested a possible presidential run.

“Beating Trump would be so easy,” he tweeted in April.

That same month, veteran newsman Sam Donaldson made headlines when he said Sarah Huckabee Sanders deserves a “lifetime achievement Oscar for lying.”

