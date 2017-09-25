Idina Menzel Marries 'Rent' Actor Aaron Lohr: 'The Love of My Life'

Let it glow! Broadway superstar Idina Menzel married her Rent co-star Aaron Lohr this weekend in a ceremony at their California home.

The Frozen singer, 46, took to Twitter directly to share the news of her low-key nuptials. “Wanted to let you know… Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home,” the bride revealed Monday, September 25. “Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical.”

Wanted to let you know… Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 25, 2017

Using Twitter as the medium of choice to break personal news is nothing new for Menzel, who did the same with her engagement. The singer, almost exactly a year ago to-date, shared her engagement news to Lohr in a series of tweets. “What an incredible week,” Menzel expressed at the time. “Thank you to everyone for all your support with the album… As if this week couldn’t get any better I have wonderful news… my man and I are engaged! We are so happy. It’s a beautiful time.”

Lohr proposed with a 2-carat ring designed by ethical jewelry company Brilliant Earth. As recalled, Lohr got down on one knee with a vintage, platinum-diamond baguette ring that features an “ethically-sourced, beyond conflict-free” 2-carat diamond.

The couple starred together in the film adaptation of Rent and have long remained friends. Their relationship turned romantic after Menzel separated from husband Taye Diggs in December 2013. In April 2015, Menzel and Lohr made their first public appearance together at the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

