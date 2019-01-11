Hugh Jackman sends heartwarming message to young fan who sang a 'Greatest Showman' song for him on social media

Hugh Jackman made 7-year-old Emma’s day (year?) this week when he sent her a video message.

The girl, who lives in Dublin, Ireland, has her mother, Jacqueline Cooney, to thank. On Monday, Cooney posted her own video of Emma singing “A Million Dreams,” from Jackman’s 2017 movie, The Greatest Showman. Cooney wrote that her daughter is a huge fan of the flick. However, she failed to snag tickets for his reportedly sold-out performances in Dublin scheduled for May 30-31.

Ok Twitterverse, I need your help – my little girl is #obsessed with #thegreatestshowman and @RealHughJackman but silly me didn’t realise this in time to get tickets to his show in #dublin 🙈 – so she sang this for him instead! Please help me get it to him & make my girl happy!❤️ pic.twitter.com/rdVvCUDxxW — Jacqueline Cooney (@Jacki_Coo) January 7, 2019

Come on, how could he ignore that? Jackman quickly saved the day, with something even better than tickets.

“OK, Jackie Cooney. It worked. It got to me,” the actor said in a clip he posted to Twitter. “Yeah, very ingenious. And I just want to say to your little girl: thank you so much for singing that song. Thanks so much for being a fan, and never stop dreaming. And remember: Life is what you choose to make it, so make it fantastic. Sending lots and lots of love. Bye.”

Of course, Jackman’s acknowledgement of Emma’s song delighted her.

“She was so thrilled and excited to see his reply and loves him even more now,” her mom told local radio station 98FM. “She said his video was very encouraging.”

Fans said just seeing Jackman’s clip made their day too. They called him a “class act” and complimented his “big heart.”

“This is why we love Mr. Jackman,” one fan gushed.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: