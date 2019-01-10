Michael J. Fox just got his first tattoo at 57

It’s never too late to decide if a tattoo is for you.

Michael J. Fox just got inked for the first time at age 57, showing off his new art on Instagram Thursday. The Back to the Future star got a sea turtle permanently slapped on his right forearm.





Fox stopped by the celeb-flocked Bang Bang Tattoo parlor in New York City Wednesday for his tat. The shop’s official Instagram account posted a series of photos from the actor’s visit to the shop.





Although Fox says the meaning of the sea turtle is a “long story,” shop owner Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy elaborated more on the actor’s visit to Inked magazine.

“We got an email from one of his associates asking to meet with K and talk about the design,” he explained. “About a month and a half ago, they got to meet at a scheduled consultation and set up the appointment for today.”

Bang Bang continued, “He got a sea turtle. He was telling me that there was a transformation for him with his career decisions when he was swimming in St. John. He spotted this turtle with a chunk missing from its fin and a scar on his face. And that turtle let him swim with him for about a half an hour. He made a transcending decision right after that. So that turtle was pretty significant to him.”

He added that Fox did “really well” through the whole process and that “he had a great day today here.”

Fox isn’t the only celeb to trust Bang Bang NYC with their body: Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Demi Lovato have all gotten tattoos at the parlor as well.

