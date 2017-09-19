Hugh Jackman as Sen. Gary Hart in Jason Reitman's 'The Front Runner': First photos surface

Hugh Jackman (left) plays Senator Gary Hart (right) in his new film “The Front Runner.” The 48-year-old actor is spotted in costume while on set in Atlanta. (Photo: Backgrid/AP Images)

If you don’t already heart the casting of Hugh Jackman as senator-turned-disgraced presidential candidate Gary Hart, a newly released set of photos may change your mind. The Logan star is currently filming The Front Runner, a dramatized account of Hart’s tumultuous 1988 Oval Office campaign directed by Jason Reitman and co-scripted by Reitman, Jay Carson, and Yahoo News journalist Matt Bai, whose book All the Truth Is Out inspired the film. The shots below were snapped on the film’s Atlanta set, presenting a trim Jackman rocking the classic shirt-and-tie combo of a politician on the campaign trail, along with perfectly coiffed ’80s hair.

For those who didn’t live through it the first time, the 1988 campaign started out with Hart as a top contender for the Democratic nomination, with a healthy lead vs. Republican frontrunner George H.W. Bush in initial polls. But then word of Hart’s infidelity with then-actress Donna Rice (played by Sara Paxton in the film) reached the press, derailing his candidacy and putting a strain on his home life with his wife, Lee (Vera Farmiga). (Real life spoiler alert: the two remained together and are still married.) Likely eyeing a 2018 release — when the country will be in the midst of a pivotal Congressional elections and the potential for political scandals will be on voters’ minds —The Front Runner should make the past feel a whole lot like the present.

